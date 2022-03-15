TV Personality and Self-Made Real Estate Mogul Barbara Corcoran To Headline at Planful Perform 2022, a Must-Attend Event for Finance and Accounting Professionals

Company's Annual Event, Taking Place May 23-25 in Las Vegas, Brings Teams Together to Increase Collaboration and Accelerate Financial Decision-Making

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc., the pioneer of end-to-end financial close, consolidation, and financial planning & analysis (FP&A) cloud software, today announced that self-made real estate mogul and Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran will headline the company's annual user conference, Planful Perform , which takes place at the ARIA Resort in Las Vegas on May 23-25, 2022. The 3-day event will bring forward-looking discussions and in-depth industry panels not to be missed by finance and accounting teams of any size. Registration can be found here .

Planful (PRNewsfoto/Planful) (PRNewswire)

The theme of Planful Perform 2022 is "Better, Together." The conference will provide opportunities for finance and accounting professionals to network and learn from thought leaders, and a lineup of Planful customers, including Imagen Dental Partners , National DCP , FIGS , and many more.

Attendees will discover new methods to integrate accounting with finance and bring more teams across the organization into the planning process. The conference will offer the opportunity to deep dive into the latest Planful Platform innovations, hands-on training, and product focused breakout sessions.

"Planful Perform 2021 was an incredible success, and being back in-person makes us all the more excited about Perform 2022 in Las Vegas. Perform will be the first chance for finance and accounting professionals, thought leaders, industry experts, executives, and customers in the Planful ecosystem to come together face-to-face after a few years apart," said Planful CMO, Rowan Tonkin. "As our headline speaker, Barbara Corcoran knows how to lead change and transformation. We look forward to bringing her insight, along with the insight from the rest of our lineup of speakers, to our attendees, and showcasing how finance leaders can deliver even greater transformative value across their organizations."

About Planful

Planful is the pioneer of end-to-end financial close, consolidation, and financial planning & analysis (FP&A) cloud software. The Planful platform is used by the Office of the CFO around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and visual analytics. More than 1000 customers, including Boston Red Sox, Del Monte, TGI Friday's, and 23andMe, rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy across the end-to-end FP&A process. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at www.planful.com .

