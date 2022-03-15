New Streaming Platform Argo Selected for Y Combinator's Winter 2022 Program

Argo is revolutionizing the way people watch, share, and discover short film and TV

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New global short film streaming platform Argo is thrilled to announce that it has been selected to be a part of the Y Combinator (YC) Winter 2022 program and received their new deal investment of $500,000. Argo is creating a film streaming social ecosystem, where the users and influencers can recommend films, while the filmmakers can choose how to monetize their work, including instantly turning their films into NFT collections.

"We couldn't be more excited to join the YC family," said Arcadiy Golubovich, Argo CEO and Co-Founder. "At Argo, we are on a mission to empower filmmakers to monetize their work and build their community. We are bringing together filmmakers, film festivals, brands, and influencers to provide better recommendations and a more engaging experience. Argo is built to be social with a 'creators first' mentality. We believe that quality short entertainment is the future."

Y Combinator is one of the most renowned startup accelerators in the world and has backed over 3000 companies such as Airbnb, Stripe, Dropbox, Coinbase, and Reddit. To this day, the combined valuation of YC companies totals more than $600 billion.

The marketplace of short film and short episodic TV is massively underrepresented and underserved. The NFT technology helps Argo revolutionize film distribution by connecting the filmmakers with their audience in a more meaningful way.

"Tens of thousands of short films are made every year," said Arcadiy. "These films generate hundreds of millions of views, yet the filmmakers rarely see any revenue. We're here to change that."

About Argo

Founded in 2021, Argo is a new generation streaming platform for curating, promoting, and monetizing short film and TV. Argo creates more personalized recommendations by letting you connect with friends, customize your interests, and follow influencers, film festivals and filmmakers. Argo works on a revenue-share basis to ensure that a new wave of independent filmmakers have the opportunity to spotlight and monetize their work worldwide. For more information about Argo, visit www.WatchArgo.com or download the app in the App Store or Google Play.

About Y Combinator

Y Combinator is a startup fund based in Mountain View, CA. In 2005, Y Combinator developed a new model of startup funding. Twice a year they invest a small amount of money in a large number of startups. The YC partners work closely with each company to get them into the best possible shape and refine their pitch to investors. Each batch culminates in Demo Day when the startups present their companies to a carefully selected audience of investors. Y Combinator has invested in over 3,000 companies including Airbnb, Coinbase, Dropbox, Stripe, Reddit, Instacart, Docker, and Gusto. The combined valuation of YC companies is over $600B.

