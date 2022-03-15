Help at Home Announces Appointment of Dr. Christina Jenkins to Board of Directors

New board addition adds robust and diverse expertise across the health care continuum

CHICAGO, Ill., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, a leading national provider of in-home, person-centered care for seniors, announced the appointment of Christina Jenkins, MD, to its board of directors.

"I am excited to have Dr. Jenkins join our board of directors. She brings a wide range of health and value-based care, as well as technology platform experience, which will deepen the board's depth and breadth in areas critical to driving our company's evolution," said Chief Executive Officer Chris Hocevar. "Dr. Jenkins joins a world-class board with the goal to accelerate the delivery of a more holistic model, transforming in-home care services for seniors and must-serve populations, providing them with Great Days and Meaningful Moments at home."

Dr. Christina Jenkins, MD ("CJ"), is a venture investor and strategic adviser who uses technology and trusted relationships to improve health, at scale. She is a Venture Partner at Phoenix Venture Partners, leading investments in seed and early-stage digital health and hardware-enabled platform companies used for diagnosis or monitoring. Dr. Jenkins serves on the boards of several venture-backed companies, is a board advisor to Independence Health Group (parent of Independence Blue Cross and Amerihealth Caritas) and advises C-suite health care leaders in health system redesign, integrated care strategies and clinical value improvement.

Previously, she was the founding CEO of OneCity Health, a population-health focused subsidiary of NYC Health and Hospitals, the nation's largest public hospital system. There, she led a $1.2B effort to accelerate value-based payment readiness for 1M low-income New Yorkers through effecting novel tech platforms and integrated care models across the care continuum. She was a Bloomberg appointee to the board of NYC Health and Hospitals, serving as board chair of its Quality and Performance Committee, and a member of the Quality Committee of Healthfirst, a 1.2M member health plan. Dr. Jenkins is a former practicing internist trained at Mount Sinai in New York, where she served as a clinical instructor in medicine. She is a member of the Kauffman Fellows, a global leadership network of venture capitalists. Dr. Jenkins earned her M.D. from Northwestern University and her B.S. in Industrial Management from Purdue University.

Help at Home is a leading national provider of in-home care services, delivering high-quality, relationship-based personal care and other services to help seniors and the disabled remain in their homes, the preferred setting of care. During the fourth quarter of 2021, Help at Home provided in-home, community-based services to an average of 52,000 monthly clients serving more than 160 branch locations across 11 states with the help of more than 30,000 highly trained caregivers. For more information about Help at Home, visit www.helpathome.com.

