C-CAP ANNOUNCES ANNUAL 2022 BENEFIT STARRING NEW YORK CITY'S TOP CHEFS

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Careers through Culinary Arts Programs (C-CAP), the workforce development nonprofit that teaches 20,000 middle and high school students in over 160 schools culinary, life and job skills, announces its annual national benefit, to be held on Monday, April 11 from 5:45 pm to 9 pm ET at New York City's Chelsea Piers.

C-CAP Co-Chair, Chef Marcus Samuelsson, with C-CAP students. (PRNewswire)

Hosted by C-CAP's longtime co-chair and celebrity chef, Marcus Samuelsson , the fundraiser will honor Carlton McCoy , CEO of Heitz Cellars, Managing Director of Lawrence Wine Estates, founder of the Roots Fund, host of CNN's "Nomad with Carlton McCoy" (premiered March 13), and a C-CAP alum. CBS News' Maurice DuBois will be the emcee. Also included that night will be a who's who of top chefs cooking up signature dishes at this taste around—including Dhamaka's Chintan Pandya, Zou Zou's Maddie Sperling, Ci Siamo's Hillary Sperling, and Dirt Candy's Amanda Cohen—at this, one of the most anticipated and beloved in annual food fundraisers. During the benefit, attendees also will hear about the impact of C-CAP's work with students in almost a dozen locales and be able to bid on an exciting online auction. (A virtual ticket option will also be available, which will come with a delicious gift, handcrafted from a C-CAP alum.) To buy tickets or become a sponsor, go to https://ccapinc.org/events

"We are so excited to get back to in-person events, to sip and sup for a great cause, see old friends and mingle with some of New York's most talented chefs," says C-CAP's Executive Director Tanya Steel . "Beginning this year, we will have C-CAP benefits in most of our cities, but this is our largest and most star studded of the year, and we know our 20,000 students will be impacted greatly by the support and generosity of our donors and supporters who come to the annual benefit," says Steel. "With our culinary, job and life skills training, higher-education scholarships and paid apprenticeships, C-CAP is making a meaningful difference in thousands and thousands of lives daily."

A huge thank you to our major sponsors:

The Richard Grausman Family, The Rosenblatt Family, Tim and Nina Zagat, Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Ann B. Zekauskas Family Foundation, Filippo Berio, Audrey and Danny Meyer, Sharon Sager, Susan West, the Brownstone Family Foundation, Charles Merinoff & Breakthrough Beverage Group, Tito's Handmade Vodka, The Timothy & Michele Barakett Foundation, King Arthur Flour, and Dexter-Russell, Inc.

About C-CAP

Long co-chaired by chef Marcus Samuelsson, Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) is an education and workforce development nonprofit that provides underserved teens a pathway to success through scholarships and jobs in the food sector.

Annually, C-CAP provides culinary, job and life skills to over 20,000 middle-and-high school students across the United States in more than 160 schools: New York City, Newark, Philadelphia, Camden Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Southern Maryland, Northern Virginia and the state of Arizona, including some Navajo Reservation schools.

This 32-year-old nonprofit founded by Richard Grausman strives to help further food and social justice, as well as equity and inclusion by providing tools for job success. Starting in middle schools, we provide culinary-and-wellness curriculum, and in high schools also provide an integrated approach to employment in the food sector via internships/apprenticeships, job shadows, mentorship, work opportunities, college and career advising, and higher-education scholarships, along with product and food donations.

The success of our alumni—from winery CEOs to chef-owner restaurateurs—is proof of our methodology. To date, we have worked with 350,000 students and awarded $64 million in scholarships. C-CAP has transformed thousands of lives in a meaningful way. The urgency to help these diverse communities has never been more critical.

Learn more on ccapinc.org and @ccapinc.

C-CAP founder Richard Grausman, with C-CAP alumni and 2022 Benefit honoree, Carlton McCoy (PRNewswire)

