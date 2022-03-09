Stealth BioTherapeutics to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences

BOSTON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (Nasdaq:MITO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction, today announced that Reenie McCarthy, CEO, will present at three upcoming investor conferences in March:

Stealth BioTherapeutics Logo (PRNewsFoto/Stealth BioTherapeutics) (PRNewsfoto/Stealth BioTherapeutics) (PRNewswire)

Oppenheimer 32 nd Annual Healthcare Conference. Pre-recorded presentation available for on-demand viewing starting on Tuesday, March 15 at 4:40 p.m. ET .

34 th Annual Roth Conference. Fireside chat on Tuesday, March 15 at 2:30 p.m. PT .

Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference. Pre-recorded presentation available for on-demand viewing for 72 hours beginning Monday, March 28 through Wednesday, March 30 .

An on-demand webcast of the Roth fireside chat and Oppenheimer presentation will be available on the Investors & News section of Stealth's website at https://investor.stealthbt.com/. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on Stealth's website for 30 days following the events.

About Stealth

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Mitochondria, found in nearly every cell in the body, are the body's main source of energy production and are critical for normal organ function. Dysfunctional mitochondria characterize a number of rare genetic diseases and are involved in many common age-related diseases, typically involving organ systems with high energy demands such as the eye, the neuromuscular system, the heart and the brain. We believe our lead product candidate, elamipretide, has the potential to treat ophthalmic diseases entailing mitochondrial dysfunction, such as dry age-related macular degeneration, rare neuromuscular disorders, such as primary mitochondrial myopathy caused by nuclear DNA mutations and Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and rare cardiomyopathies, such as Barth syndrome. We are evaluating our second-generation clinical-stage candidate, SBT-272, for rare neurological disease indications, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal dementia, following promising preclinical data. We have optimized our discovery platform to identify novel mitochondria-targeted compounds which may be nominated as therapeutic product candidates or utilized as mitochondria-targeted vectors to deliver other compounds to mitochondria.

Investor Relations

Stern Investor Relations

Janhavi Mohite, 212-362-1200

IR@StealthBT.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc.