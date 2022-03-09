New 2023 Ram ProMaster Unveiled at the Work Truck Week Trade Show in Indianapolis

2023 Ram ProMaster is latest evolution in a relentless pursuit of building the no-compromise benchmark for durability, efficiency, advanced technology, connectivity and safety features

New 2023 Ram ProMaster debuts at The Work Truck Week trade show in Indianapolis featuring a new front fascia that incorporates LED headlights and fog lamps

New available safety feature for 2023 includes Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist

Ram ProMaster cargo van now available in three roof heights, including a new super high roof configuration, offering best-in-class cargo volume and best-in-class interior cargo height

Ram Telematics delivers a host of connectivity and advanced technology features that help fleet owners operate more efficiently

A new rear roll-up door is now available on the 2023 Ram ProMaster, enabling quick and easy access to cargo

ProMaster now offers an optional Black Appearance Package that includes a black grille, badges and wheels

New optional black machined face or silver alloy wheels join the lineup for 2023

New exterior paint colors for 2023: Ceramic Gray and Spitfire Orange for active lifestyle and #vanlife customers

ProMaster continues to evolve by listening to business customer input and delivering an unmatched combination of advanced technology and connectivity, interior comfort, refinement and safety features

Ram is committed to delivering the best value proposition with low total cost of ownership across the entire product lineup

In response to strong customer demand, Ram Commercial will introduce a battery-electric ProMaster in 2023

Amazon to be the first commercial customer for the new Ram ProMaster battery-electric vehicle (BEV) in 2023, further expanding Amazon's sustainable delivery network

Ram Commercial today revealed the new 2023 Ram ProMaster at the National Truck Equipment Association's (NTEA) Work Truck Week trade show in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Aimed at the largest commercial customer categories – vocational and delivery use – the new 2023 Ram ProMaster is a hardworking full-size van designed for businesses, construction jobsites and commercial fleets. ProMaster continues to evolve to meet the needs of customers, delivering class-leading safety, advanced technology and connectivity features, interior comfort and efficiency all packaged with a fresh exterior appearance.

"Ram ProMaster continues to evolve as we listen and respond to commercial customer input, and the 2023 model is a culmination of that effort," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. "Now available in three roof heights and featuring a broad array of safety, advanced technology and connectivity features, Ram ProMaster delivers confidence for hardworking people every day, no matter their line of work."

Cargo-handling capability is the number one consideration for van buyers, and ProMaster includes best-in-class features like cargo volume, turning radius, standard interior cargo height, load-floor height, cargo width between wheel wells and maximum cargo width.

Ram ProMaster features up to 6,910 pounds of towing capability and a best-in-class 4,680 pounds of payload.

Giving maximum effort as a purpose-built, highly customizable van, Ram ProMaster is designed to exceed the demands of commercial customers and upfitters. Available in 19 configurations, including three roof heights, three wheelbases and four vehicle lengths resulting in cargo lengths of 8-ft, 10-ft, 12-ft and 13.5-ft, the 2023 Ram ProMaster will be available on dealer lots in the third quarter of 2022.

New for 2023 on Ram ProMaster is the segment exclusive rear roll-up door to satisfy the cargo loading and unloading required for vocational and delivery customers alike. The roll-up door is constructed with anodized aluminum for weight optimization and durability to meet high duty cycles.

The new 2023 Ram ProMaster features the next-generation 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine and is paired to a segment-exclusive TorqueFlite nine-speed automatic transmission. This combination produces 276 horsepower and 250 lb.-ft. of torque. All ProMaster models come with a class-exclusive, front-wheel-drive system.

Ram Commercial will introduce a battery-electric ProMaster in 2023 in response to strong customer demand. More information will be available at a later date.

Amazon will be the first commercial customer for Stellantis' new Ram ProMaster battery-electric vehicle (BEV), launching in 2023. Stellantis, with input from Amazon, designed the vehicle with unique last-mile delivery features. Amazon will deploy the vehicles to routes across the United States. Building on the current relationship and as part of the long-term agreement, Stellantis and Amazon will be putting thousands of BEV ProMasters on the road every year.

Modern take on industrial-strength exterior design

The latest step in the new 2023 Ram ProMaster's evolution is an updated exterior design aesthetic that is ready for the daily grind of commercial work.

A front-end design features standard halogen or available LED headlights and fog lights with improved designs and durability. The standard halogen headlights provide 29% more Lumens (15% more range) versus the previous light while the available LED headlights offer 70% more Lumens (50% more range). The three-piece front fascia was thoughtfully constructed with the headlights positioned out of the low speed collision zone. A modular bumper with integrated step to assist in changing wiper blades and cleaning the windshield is also standard.

For 2023, a new, available, super high roof configuration on the 13-foot cargo van adds 10 inches of headroom when compared to the next configuration and best-in-class cargo volume and cargo height. A roll-up door is also available on the back of the vehicle and enables easier parcel handling for those whose job focuses on final mile delivery.

Other exterior enhancements for 2023 include an optional Black Appearance Package that features a black grille, badges and alloy wheels, providing an understated appearance for commercial customers. A new black machined face or a silver wheel are also available. Additionally, two new exterior colors join the lineup for 2023: Ceramic Gray and Spitfire Orange.

Most advanced ProMaster ever loaded with safety and innovative technology

ProMaster's safety feature list continues to grow for 2023 and now offers Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist. This system uses ultrasonic sensors to guide the driver in and out of parking spaces, making life easier for delivery drivers whose daily route takes them through congested city streets.

The new 2023 ProMaster includes the most standard safety features ever offered on Ram's full-size commercial van, including Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning, Crosswind Assist, rear backup camera with dynamic gridlines, post collision braking, Drowsiness Detection, Traffic Sign Recognition, push-button starter, keyless entry (all doors) and an electric parking brake.

Optional safety features include the aforementioned Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist, Intelligent Speed Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Information, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Active Drive Assist system, front parking sensors, auto high-beams and cornering function fog lamps and rain-sensing windshield wipers.

The most requested improvement requested by large-van customers is better visibility around the vehicle. ProMaster features a standard high-resolution backup camera with dynamic grid lines. The available digital rearview mirror displays video in real time in all driving modes from a rear-facing camera and can be turned off to revert back to a traditional reflective mirror. The digital rearview mirror is available on all ProMaster models and provides an unobstructed rear view that enhances safety and reduces downtime. An additional safety and security feature available on the 2023 Ram ProMaster is 360-degree Surround View camera. The system offers 360-degree, bird's-eye views of the vehicle and its surroundings, enhanced by dynamic grid lines displayed on a 7-inch or 10-inch digital touchscreen.

Active Driving Assist provides Level 2 (L2) automated driving capability and affirms the company's march toward an autonomous future. The 2023 Ram ProMaster is available with class-exclusive Active Driving Assist for hands-on-wheel and eyes-on-road automated driving using lane centering with adaptive cruise control. The system uses multiple sensors, including radars and cameras to dictate appropriate roads for the technology.

The Uconnect 5 with a 10-inch touchscreen leads the way in technology, featuring split-screen capability and content from SiriusXM with 360L. The Uconnect 5 system is five times faster than the system it replaces, featuring Wi-Fi capability and up to five individual user profiles. This system brings flexibility that allows for ProMaster to continuously evolve and offer new content, features and services.

The Uconnect 5 system offers more connected services and features for unmatched ease of use. The suite of system highlights includes:

7- and 10-inch reconfigurable touchscreen displays featuring split-screen capability for dual application operation

Fully customizable home screen for quick access to frequently used features and one-touch operation

Five user profiles - customizable music preferences, apps, mirror angles and climate comfort levels

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Alexa In-Vehicle Assistant allows for remote vehicle start-up, ability to lock or unlock the doors, play music, add items to the to-do list, check news, weather, traffic and sports scores in real time

Simultaneous wireless connectivity for two Bluetooth-enabled phones or devices.

Expanded connected services (Uconnect Market, Uconnect mobile app)

SiriusXM 360L platform and Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora

TomTom navigation with predictive search, natural speak and live traffic updates

Maps over-the-air (OTA) updates at the push of a button for Uconnect NAV system

4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot connects up to eight wireless devices

Functionality is enhanced for front-row passengers with an available wireless charging pad and connectivity ports that are configured for quick recognition. The 2023 Ram ProMaster features a standard 12V power outlet and a fully functional USB outlet plus a standard USB Type C port that allow devices to charge up to four times faster. An optional 115-volt/150-watt outlet sits right below the USBs.

Additional fleet-friendly technology includes Ram Telematics that enables vehicle tracking and driver behavior data to help reduce fuel costs, improve route efficiency and promote safe driving. Ram Telematics also offers real-time vehicle diagnostics and performance data.

The standard Telematics Module enables nearly 50 service functions on ProMaster, including Firmware Over the Air (FOTA) updates, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, Alexa & Google Home-to-Vehicle Assistant and Apps Over the Air (AOTA).

ProMaster benefits from maps that automatically detect and download relevant OTA updates. Last-mile navigation provides walking directions from vehicle to final destination via Uconnect companion smartphone app. Alexa home-to-truck and truck-to-home functionality includes an in-vehicle virtual assistant as well.

These features and technology help the Ram ProMaster's interior evolve, offering improved functionality and similar comfort and convenience seen in the Ram 1500 and heavy-duty trucks. Function is of primary importance for a light commercial vehicle in which the driver normally spends long hours at the wheel, often under demanding conditions. ProMaster's interior was designed with amplified comfort and convenience in mind and boasts a push-button starter, keyless entry for all doors and a steering wheel with significant electronic system control capability. A standard 7-inch touchscreen display or an available 10-inch touchscreen is the centerpiece of ProMaster's updated interior.

Most upfitter-friendly brand in the truck market

Ram Commercial is well known for being the most upfitter-friendly brand on the truck market. The new Ram ProMaster continues the tradition and features a standard upfitter electrical connector and an integrated cab configuration for unmatched upfitter/conversion solutions. Adding to the new ProMaster's design for adaptability, virtually all primary vehicle systems are packaged forward of the cargo area.

The new 2023 Ram ProMaster can be upfitted for virtually every conceivable commercial need because of a unique front-drive system, body-integral construction and the multiple configurations offered. The most vertically oriented sidewalls in the cargo van category (nearly 90 degrees in relation to the cargo compartment floor) combined with a best-in-class cargo width of 75.6 inches culminate over 500 cubic feet of cargo space.

Ram ProMaster offers a Crew Van package available in six different high roof cargo van models and is capable of carrying up to three passengers in the second row. Fixed polycarbonate windows (driver side panel and sliding door), a built-in safety partition and an elevated second-row bench seat are also included. The Ram ProMaster Crew Van is specifically tailored to meet the needs of customers transporting people and cargo at the same time.

In Cargo Van configuration, with cargo lengths of 8 feet, 10 feet, 12 feet and 13.5 feet, ProMaster features up to 12 foldaway tie-down rings with 1,000-lb. rating to maintain a flat floor and five sidewall tie-down rings with 550-lb. rating, easing loading and unloading operations. Available partitions also offer passengers excellent protection against the possibility of load shift in the cabin.

Ram ProMaster has been thoroughly reinvented to efficiently meet the multitude of specific customer needs in the vocational and delivery space.

Ram Commercial

With growing sales, the Ram Truck brand continues to win new customers. The brand has emerged as a leader by investing in new products, infusing them with durable powertrains, robust chassis, new technology and features that further enhance their capabilities while delivering low total cost of ownership. Commercial truck and van customers have a demanding range of needs and require their vehicles to work. The Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups; 3500, 4500 and 5500 Chassis Cabs; and Ram ProMaster vans are designed to deliver a total package. Ram Truck BrandIn 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram is the number one brand in new vehicle quality and is the only truck-exclusive brand to ever finish first in J.D. Power's Initial Quality Study (2021), which tracks new vehicle performance over the first three months of ownership. In the same study, Ram Heavy Duty models also scored best, making Ram the number-one truck brand in new vehicle quality among large heavy-duty pickups.

In addition, the latest J.D. Power APEAL study - which rates the emotional bond between customers and their vehicles – named the 2021 Ram 1500 as the best vehicle in the large light-duty pickup category. This marks the second straight year Ram 1500 has received top honors.

The 2022 Ram 1500 lineup includes the Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 37,090 lbs. with Ram 3500

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Ram 1500, America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque, achieves an unsurpassed 33 mpg highway and delivers up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel

Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

