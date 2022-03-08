All set for construction of Halvorsäng Logistics Park in Sweden's leading logistics city

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's springtime for Gothenburg as Scandinavia's leading logistics city. The City Council has approved Castellum's and the Port of Gothenburg's joint venture, and the symbolic first shovel sod will soon mark the start of constructions at Halvorsäng Logistics Park, consisting of 270,000 square meters of logistics land.

"Both the location and the conditions are perfect for achieving something really extra that will benefit Gothenburg's competitiveness while also creating new jobs in the region," says Mariette Hilmersson, CEO of Castellum's Region West.

After carefully evaluating the Halvorsäng area, the Port of Gothenburg decided to create a joint venture company with a private player. Castellum was chosen in a selection process where both economy and sustainability were important factors. In June 2021, a letter of intent was signed for a company in which Castellum and the Port of Gothenburg own equal shares, which was formally approved by the City Council in late November 2021.

This means that construction work can begin as soon as possible. The first stage will commence this spring and the entire area will be fully developed within four years.

"Halvorsäng Logistics Park has a unique location in direct proximity to the Port of Gothenburg with the Nordic region's most complete ship and inland network. The location is ideal for handling incoming goods by sea, and further distribution is easily carried out through a large range of transport solutions by rail and truck," says Elvir Dzanic, CEO of the Port of Gothenburg AB.

The future facility is also close to several of the Gothenburg region's major industries and suppliers, not least within the vehicle cluster. In direct connection to the logistics park the Nordic region's first charging and hydrogen station for heavy traffic will also be built, providing opportunities for fossil-free distribution by trucks. Since December 2021, the area also includes Halvor's link, a new road that facilitates freight transport to and from the large industries of western Hisingen island and the port of Gothenburg.

The area is approximately 270,000 square meters in size. A total of six well-appointed buildings are planned, ranging from 13,000 to 35,000 sqm. Some will be up to 35 meters high with the ability to store large volumes with high surface effectiveness. Everything is built on solid bedrock providing high bearing capacity. When the entire facility is completed in 2026, the total premises area will amount to 145,000 sq.m. and approximately 6-700 people are estimated to have their workplace here.

