Tech Experts Gather to Further 6G Development

NANJING, China, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from Science and Technology Daily:

"Online discussion + Remote interaction," that's the theme for the 2nd Global 6G Conference to be held in Nanjing from March 22 to 24. Technology academics from China and other countries will focus on topics such as 6G application scenario and requirement, 6G network architecture and 6G wireless transmission technology.

Global 6G Conference (PRNewswire)

The Conference will include one symposium, nine theme forums, and two international panel discussions during the three-day session. Universities and colleges, research institutions, telecommunication operators, equipment manufacturers from countries around the world, including the U.S., UK, Canada, Finland, Sweden, Japan, Singapore, Greece and Saudi Arabia will attend. It is expected that a multiple white paper series on 6G technology will be released.

As 5G technologies are already commercialized on a large scale, research on next-generation mobile communications has begun in the industry around the world. Based on 5G, 6G will further develop from serving people and things, to supporting the efficient interconnection of intelligent terminals. It is expected to link the real physical world with the virtual digital world, continuing to improve people's quality of life and encouraging the transformation and upgrading of social production methods.

Some countries such as China, the U.S, South Korea and Finland have launched 6G research projects, catalyzing the development of 6G technology by increasing funding for R&D.

China has prioritized the development of 6G. The Outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) clearly states that, "The forward-looking 6G network technology reserves need establishing." It has successively established the National 6G Technology R&D Promotion Working Group and General Experts Group and IMT-2030 (6G) Promotion Group, which contribute to the work of 6G.

Since 2019, FuTURE FORUM the Conference organizer has launched a series of 6G white papers on 15 themes, such as application requirements, new antenna technology and space-air-ground integration. This research has comprehensively directed the current innovation path of 6G.

The 2021 Global 6G Conference will comprehensively present innovative ideas and the latest achievements in 6G technology R&D and build a bridge for global sci-tech cooperation and collaborative innovation. The Conference is expected to contribute to establishing globally unified 6G standards and support the sustainable development of the information and communication industry.

(See More on: http://www.g6gconference.com/en)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Science and Technology Daily | IUSTC