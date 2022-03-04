METABLAZE, a new Metaverse-themed GameFi Token is Expected to Emerge as one of the Fastest Growing Cryptocurrencies in 2022

DOVER, Del., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A few years ago, the idea that there might be another digital universe beyond Facebook or Google+ seemed like pure science fiction but it's happening again, all thanks to blockchain-powered gaming, cryptocurrency, and the Metaverse.

The Metaverse is a new buzzword that refers to an alternate world powered by augmented reality, representing the real world where people can socialize, work, play, and earn.

The excitement for this new Metaverse-Themed Cryptocurrency, METABLAZE, is reaching epic proportions. With its striking similarities to Metaverse-themed cryptocurrencies: Axie Infinity (AXS), The Sandbox (SAND), and Decentraland (MANA), METABLAZE is expected to soar in value as it offers significantly more utility including reward mechanisms like that of SAFEMOON.

A Meta-Massive Response Seconds After Opening Presale.

The public presale officially began on February 22nd, and seconds after opening, METABLAZE was bombarded with over 1000 presale purchases from the ever-growing community. In fact, the sheer volume of purchasing traffic caused a break in API links between METABLAZE and its prominent crypto payment processing partner, CoinPayments. In short, APIs are programming interfaces that connect platforms or programs, allowing them to make queries and exchange data. During this time, METABLAZE temporarily paused the presale to rectify the issue with CoinPayments. This gave METABLAZE an early opportunity to display strong management capabilities and garnered even more support as the community received such high-level customer service.

Today, March 4th, the presale has officially reopened and is accessible through their Website.

Rewards, NFTs, Blockchain, GameFi, Metaverse. MBLZ Brings it All.

The ecosystem is developed with various value-added utilities designed to provide continuous funding to the METABLAZE economy to optimize sustainable scalability and maximize value for holders.

Ecosystem Features:

Rewards in MBLZ & BUSD

10k NFT collections

NFT Marketplace

Blockchain

Play-to-Earn Gaming

Farming Grounds

Staking

Metaverse

Virtual RE

BlazeSwap

Initial Token Offering.

The METABLAZE presale offering is an exclusive way to purchase tokens at discounted rates before listing on public crypto exchanges. Before the official launch, buyers will receive tokens via airdrop directly to their personal wallets. Token price is currently $0.00007764 per $MBLZ and is expected to rise throughout the presale. Register For Presale Here

Presale buyers will receive a 10% $MBLZ token bonus and the opportunity to acquire a limited edition MetaRoyal NFT. Only 200 MetaRoyal NFTs will ever be made available. MetaRoyal NFTs are of exquisite handmade quality. They're first painstakingly hand-sculpted, hand-painted, and then digitized before minting on the Blockchain.

MetaRoyal NFT owners receive exclusive access to play-to-earn games and perpetual passive income based on secondary sales of every NFT produced by METABLAZE. At 40,000 NFTs per year, this provides an uncapped earning potential. MetaRoyal owners receive a 10% portion of royalty payments from OpenSea, the leading marketplace for digital assets minted on the blockchain.

About METABLAZE

A DeFi and GameFi cryptocurrency company designed for the Metaverse.

