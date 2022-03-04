Lifeway Foods® to Showcase New Probiotic Oat and Adaptogenic Beverages at Natural Products Expo West 2022

MORTON GROVE, Ill., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, will showcase and sample its probiotic cultured oat beverages and best-selling favorites at the Natural Products Expo West 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA from March 8-12, 2022.

Lifeway will feature its new, nationally distributed probiotic oat milk, Lifeway Organic Oat, which was recently recognized as a 2022 NEXTY Award finalist in the Best New Meat Alternative or Dairy Alternative category. Samples will be available in all six flavors. Attendees will also get a sneak peek of Lifeway MSHRM Oat™, the company's new line of adaptogenic functional mushroom beverages. Additionally, Lifeway will have samples and materials on-hand for the recently acquired GlenOaks Farms brand.

Lifeway Organic Oat and Lifeway MSHRM Oat™ meet the needs of those seeking great-tasting, plant-based beverages while offering probiotic benefits to help support a healthy gut and immunity. Research has also shown that probiotic-rich foods may help boost the mood and decrease anxiety. Plant-based products and functional ingredients continue to be some of the biggest trends in the industry and will take center stage at the Natural Products Expo West 2022.

"We are so excited to be headed back to Natural Products Expo West after a two-year hiatus," said Julie Smolyanksy, CEO of Lifeway Foods. "This show gives us the opportunity to reconnect with our partners and share some of the amazing products we've developed over the past year. Natural Products Expo West is always one of our highlight events, but I know this year's Expo will be especially meaningful to attendees on both a professional and personal level. It's a special honor for us to be present to provide microbiome-supporting probiotic products to help nourish our community when mental health and immunity are top-of-mind."

Attendees are encouraged to stop by booth #1431 to sample Lifeway's latest products and discover the many health benefits of probiotics. Lifeway CEO Julie Smolyansky will also be signing copies of her book, The Kefir Cookbook: An Ancient Healing Superfood for Modern Life, Recipes from My Family Table and Around the World on Thursday, March 10 from 2-4pm at the Lifeway booth.

Lifeway invites attendees to stop by the following activations:

For more information about Lifeway and its products, visit lifewaykefir.com.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces cheese, probiotic oat milk, and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, France and the United Kingdom. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as "continue," "build," "future," "increase," "drive," "believe," "look," "ahead," "confident," "deliver," "outlook," "expect," and "predict." Other examples of forward looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of Company plans and objectives, including the introduction of new products, or estimates or predictions of actions by customers or suppliers, (ii) statements of future economic performance, and (III) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about Lifeway or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Lifeway's expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: price competition; the decisions of customers or consumers; the actions of competitors; changes in the pricing of commodities; the effects of government regulation; possible delays in the introduction of new products; and customer acceptance of products and services. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in Lifeway's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at https://www.sec.gov, http://lifewaykefir.com/investor-relations/, or on request from Lifeway. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and Lifeway does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law. Accordingly, YOU SHOULD NOT RELY ON THE ACCURACY OF ANY OF THE STATEMENTS OR OTHER INFORMATION CONTAINED IN ANY ARCHIVED PRESS RELEASE.

