Flex Seal® Announces Partnership With Pro Golfers, Brandon Hagy and Matt Jones

WESTON, Fla., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Flex Seal® Family of Product has sealed the deal with two professional golfers, Brandon Hagy and Matt Jones. Jones went pro in 2001, is from Sydney, Australia, and has claimed 2 PGA Tour victories. Hagy is from Santa Monica, California, went pro in 2014, and was the first runner-up at the 2021 Honda Classic.

Welcome to the Flex Seal ® Family, Brandon Hagy and Matt Jones. Photo by Flex Seal Studios (PRNewswire)

"These are exciting new partnerships for the brand. Hagy and Jones are incredible athletes and are a perfect new addition to the Flex Family," said Phil Swift, CEO, Inventor and Spokesperson for The Flex Seal® Family of Products.

Hagy, Jones and Flex Seal will partner for several digital collaborations and onsite brand activations.

"I am very excited to be a part of the Flex Seal team. We share a lot of the same values, and I look forward to this new partnership," said Hagy.

"Flex Seal has been so supportive. I am glad to know they are in my corner on the course and off," said Jones.

Flex Seal is excited to join Hagy and Jones on their journey this season.

Learn more here.

About The Flex Seal Family of Products

Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of The Flex Seal® Family of Products. Founded in 2011, the company provides a variety of DIY home repair and maintenance products specializing in waterproofing, adhesive, bonding and sealing.

Contact

Public Relations Department

Isabela Roselione

pr@flexsealproducts.com

(PRNewsfoto/Flex Seal Family of Products) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Flex Seal Family of Products