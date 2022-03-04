Envista Forensics Launches Digital Forensics Lab Location in Richmond, Va.

CHICAGO, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista Forensics, a global forensic consulting firm, has expanded its Digital Forensics practice and is opening a lab in Richmond, Virginia to better serve clients on the east coast.

Today, Envista's Digital Forensics practice serves legal and insurance professionals, providing end-to-end consulting and a full spectrum of services including cell phone forensics, computer forensics, location forensics, analyses of IoT devices, wearables, vehicles, and more. Envista's Digital Forensics team performs examinations and consults on thousands of civil and criminal cases every year, from trucking and employee wrongdoing to white-collar crime and murder.

"Launching a lab in Virginia has always been part of our long-term plan, as we work with so many clients on the east coast, from Richmond to Washington D.C. and the New York City metro," shared Lars Daniel, Practice Leader of Digital Forensics, Envista Forensics.

With Envista's expanded lab capabilities, they have hired Kyle Richards, based out of Virginia, as a Digital Forensics Analyst to assist with business development and litigation support for clients. Richards has an extensive background in the legal space including working for the Department of Juvenile Justice, the Capital Defender's office of Virginia, and the Attorney General's office of Virginia as an investigator. He is well versed in investigations and analyzing evidence.

"Kyle has worked in the public sector for decades, consulting on litigated matters and has extensive case experience as an investigator. We couldn't have asked for a better addition to complement our existing digital forensics team than Kyle," said Terence Kadlec, Director of Specialty Practices, Envista Forensics.

Envista is known for their thought leadership and educational programs and Richards is planned to quickly become a part of those efforts, training clients through continuing legal education programs.

"We are thrilled to be able to launch both our new lab, as well as the addition of Kyle, all in the same month. There's a lot of great momentum in our Digital Forensics practice and it's exciting to see this type of energy so early in the year," expressed Daniel.

Kyle Richards can be reached at kyle.richards@envistaforensics.com or 804.221.4072. To contact Envista Forensics, call 888.782.3473 or visit their website at www.envistaforensics.com.

