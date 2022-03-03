ZA Group Announces Large-Scale Acquisition of E-Roots Systems

PENSACOLA, Fla., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZA Group Inc (ZAAG) today announced the closing and acquisition of E-Roots Systems. ZAAG is excited to announced it has finally closed the acquisition of E-Roots System. E-Roots System is a sustainable food materials manufacturer that produces equipment and goods for growing food. Over the Last several weeks ZA Group, its CEO, lawyers, and E-Roots Management have been in negotiations regarding the acquisition. All parties came to terms and agreed whereas ZA Group will acquire 60% of E-Roots System.

ZA Group is also excited to announce that E-Roots System already has its first Order (under the ZA Group family of brands) for its tower system being negotiated and being placed. The company is working diligently to rapidly close on this and begin fulfilling the order over the coming weeks. Since this Large-Scale Order, of which the Company expects to see many more of, is being placed now that E-Roots System is part of the ZA Group family, it looks to create a substantial amount of shareholder and market value as well as upside to ZA Group in the coming days ahead.

We are excited to be involved in the sustainable food manufacturing space through E-Roots in the sustainable food space and we believe that through E-Roots, ZA Group will be able to help manufacture grow systems that will help bring quality food to places where fresh produce has been historically lacking in quality.

As well as the Acquisition of E-Roots System, ZA Group is also currently in talks with other businesses for potential acquisitions and/or manufacturing of specific items. The company will make these announcements as the come to fruition to the marketplace. ZA Group looks to release multiple press releases as we are able disclose all the details of these items in the coming days. These targets and business ventures fit our corporate vision of sustainability, Wellness and direct to consumer products. Furthermore, ZAAG will be releasing more details and news in the coming days about E-Roots System, its business and why we feel it's a game-changer and has a vast amount of potential upside growth.

About Us: ZA Group Inc. is a brand development company focused on acquiring direct to consumer (DTC) brands that deliver compelling products in fashion, street, wellness, home, active and outdoor lifestyle sectors. Our goal is to take these brands to the next level whether we own, license, or manage them. Visit ZA Group at www.zagroupusa.com

ZA Group subsidiary, NFID, is a direct-to-consumer brand that produces apparel and accessories available at www.nfid.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

