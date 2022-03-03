WishGarden Herbs Releases Two New Herbal Liquid Extracts Targeting Recovery

LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WishGarden Herbs, Inc., one of North America's leading providers of liquid herbal extracts, announced today that it has released two new artisanal formulas: Exercise & Revive Recovery Aid and Party Prep, For A Better Morning After. These formulas follow on the heels of five herbal tinctures WishGarden released in October 2021.

WishGarden Herbs Releases Two Herbal Liquid Extracts Targeting Recovery; adds Prickly Pear and Turmeric to its tinctures

WishGarden also introduced four herbs into its stable of powerfully effective herbs: Prickly Pear fruit, Japanese Raisin seed, Turmeric root, and Chicory root.

"WishGarden Herbs is all about helping people live their best lives. Whether it's having optimal recovery after a strenuous workout or getting right back into the groove after a night out on the town," said Sindy Wise, WishGarden Herbs' Vice President of Business Development. "We want people to have optimal mental and physical performance in their everyday life."

Exercise & Revive Recovery Aid: Exercise and strenuous physical activity can cause muscle fatigue and discomfort, or delayed onset muscle soreness. Herbal adaptogens like Turmeric and Maca root team up with Tart Cherry, Wild Yam, and White Willow bark to support a healthy inflammatory response and wash away the cellular waste in the muscles.

Party Prep, For A Better Morning After: Herbal all-stars Prickly Pear fruit and Japanese Raisin seed tag team to support the liver's elimination of alcohol, resulting in a better next day for imbibers. The red-purple fruit of the Prickly Pear plant has been known to help pull toxins out of the blood stream, support healthy blood-sugar levels, and achieve optimal liver and kidney health while the seeds of the Japanese Raisin tree may aid in elimination of toxins from the body.

"At WishGarden, we are herbalists, botanists and scientists. We have over 40 years of experience turning whole herbs into functional medicine. It's not in our nature to be complacent with the botanicals we use," continued Wise. "We will keep trailblazing better-for-you remedies by researching and introducing our customers to a new breadth of heroic herbs."

WishGarden's newly introduced Exercise & Revive and Party Prep herbal tinctures can be found in national and independently owned natural and health food stores across the U.S. and on wishgardenherbs.com.

About WishGarden Herbs

WishGarden Herbs is a woman-owned, multi-generational company committed to providing artful whole herb liquid extracts that are fast-acting, effective and gentle on the body. Founded in 1979 and based in Colorado, WishGarden pioneered condition-specific blends and catchy names in the '90s. We continue to be a market leader raising the bar on efficacy and convenience with dependable in-the-moment solutions for common and seasonal discomforts.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

