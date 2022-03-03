MIM SureCalc® MonteCarlo Selected by Stanford Health Care for Accuray CyberKnife® Plan Second Check

MIM SureCalc® MonteCarlo Selected by Stanford Health Care for Accuray CyberKnife® Plan Second Check

CLEVELAND, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIM Software Inc. announced today that MIM SureCalc MonteCarlo has been selected for implementation by Stanford Health Care to perform second check for Accuray CyberKnife plans.

(PRNewsfoto/MIM Software Inc.) (PRNewswire)

MIM SureCalc MonteCarlo gives access to an advanced Monte Carlo algorithm powered by SciMoCa™ and next-generation plan second check capabilities to aid patient replanning decisions.

"We are excited to expand our long-standing relationship with Stanford Health Care," said Andrew Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of MIM Software Inc. "With the growth of advanced treatment delivery methods such as CyberKnife, there is a need to evolve quality assurance methods to adequately evaluate these complex plans. MIM SureCalc MonteCarlo empowers patient-specific QA to meet these demands, fulfill task group recommendations, and drive an automated and efficient clinical workflow."

Monte Carlo simulation-based validation prevents systematic discrepancies in dose calculation while reducing dependence on manual quality assurance. Institution-specific beam models derived from validated base data can be utilized in MIM SureCalc MonteCarlo for superior plan second check accuracy.

About MIM Software Inc.

MIM Software Inc. is a privately held company with a dynamic working environment. It is headquartered in Cleveland, OH, with international offices in Beijing, Chengdu, and Brussels.

MIM Software sells its products globally to imaging centers, hospitals, specialty clinics, research organizations, and pharmaceutical companies. The company's products are used in over 3,500 centers worldwide.

MIM Software Inc. is committed to enhancing patient care by providing customer-centered and innovative imaging solutions in the fields of Radiation Oncology, Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Neuroimaging, and Cardiac Imaging.

To learn more about MIM SureCalc MonteCarlo, click here .

