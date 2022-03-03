McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP, Brings Sexual Harassment and Wrongful Termination Suit Against Riverside County

RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP, (MWA) – a nationally recognized law firm specializing in Consumer Rights, Class Actions, and Financial Services – has filed a complaint in the Superior Court of Riverside County on behalf of a plaintiff alleging that County Supervisor, Jeffrey Hewitt, and his Chief of Staff, Matthew "Boomer" Shannon, sexually harassed and wrongfully terminated the plaintiff during her tenure as Legislative Assistant and Public Safety Liaison with the County of Riverside.

The plaintiff, Brenda Dennstedt, worked for the County of Riverside reporting to Hewitt and Shannon from March 2019 to October 2020. The complaint alleges that while the plaintiff was initially valued due to her extensive law enforcement experience and understanding of ethics, her ethical and policy advice allegedly fell on deaf ears. According to the claim, the plaintiff allegedly attempted to notify Shannon and Hewitt of policy and ethical violations, and concerns regarding sexual comments and conversations. Unfortunately, the pair allegedly closed ranks by shunning the plaintiff in the workplace, humiliating her, icing her out of her job duties, and ultimately, firing her for speaking out. The plaintiff has retained legal representation through MWA, which specializes in matters on behalf of employees in protected classifications.

The complaint alleges that, because Supervisor Jeffrey Hewitt is an elected official and Chief of Staff Shannon is Hewitt's appointed official, there is an expectation of honorable and ethical practice while in these roles. This is, allegedly, not the first complaint which has claimed that Hewitt and Shannon have fostered a hostile work environment. "[The plaintiff] …was committed to helping the Supervisor conduct the people's business honorably and honestly. In response, she received resentment, roadblocks, and power plays by the County, through Mr. Shannon, and acquiescence by the Supervisor," remarks MWA Partner Joseph L. Richardson, "Ultimately, the expertise that she was hired to bring to the staff was not valued, and her recommendations based on her relevant knowledge brushed aside. She came to be seen as a threat to be eliminated, and not a worker dedicated to the Supervisor's success. We look forward to Ms. Dennstedt's day in court."

Partner Joseph Richardson leads a Practice Group that specializes in employment law and handles matters on behalf of those that have been harassed, retaliated against, and terminated against public policy. They have represented many women making claims of hostile workplace environment conditions.

