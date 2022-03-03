Clearday Inc. Announces Application to Uplist to OTCQX

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearday Inc. (OTCQB: CLRD) today announced that the Company has submitted an application to uplist the trading of its common stock to the OTCQX marketplace from its existing listing on the OTCQB marketplace. The listing of the Company's common shares on the OTCQX remains subject to the approval of the OTCQX and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements.

The Company meets several of the OTCQX listing requirements and intends to submit its 2021 audited financial statements to the OTCQX immediately following the filing with the S.E.C. Uplisting the common stock to the OTCQX will not change the trading symbol or CUSIP number. No action by the Clearday stockholders is required.

OTCQX is the top tier of three markets organized by OTC Markets Group Inc. for trading over-the-counter securities, and is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and be current with their disclosure. Investors can find current market information and real-time quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

James Walesa, CEO of Clearday, stated, "Although we are in the early stages as a public company, we continue to make strides that provide us with unique opportunities and upgrading and trading on the OTCQX is an important achievement for Clearday and its shareholders. Listing on higher quality exchanges is one of the ways we can contribute to the general liquidity of our securities. The OTCQX Market may provide Clearday access to a much larger audience of U.S.-based institutional and retail investors. It would also demonstrate that Clearday meets strict guidelines for listing, transparency and governance standards. I look forward to announcing our completion of listing on the OTCQX, and I would like to thank all our shareholders and customers for their continued support of Clearday."

About Clearday™

Clearday™ is an innovative non-acute longevity health care services company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans and those who love and care for them. Clearday has decade-long experience in non-acute care through its subsidiary Memory Care America, which operates highly rated residential memory care communities in four U.S. states. Clearday at Home – its digital service – brings Clearday to the intersection of telehealth, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and subscription-based content.

Learn more about Clearday at www.myclearday.com .

Learn more about Clearday at Home at www.cleardayathome.com .

Learn more about Clearday Clubs at clubs.myclearday.com .

Learn more about the Clearday Network at https://business.cleardayathome.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target," "trajectory," "focus," "work to," "attempt," "pursue," or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Clearday's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Clearday undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461 / andrew@barwicki.com

