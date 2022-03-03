Asetek SimSports™ Now Shipping Invicta™ Sim Racing Pedals

AALBORG, Denmark, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, today announced it has started to ship its highly-acclaimed Invicta™ pedals. Now sim racers, and real racecar drivers training on sim rigs, can experience the game-changing Invicta™ Pedal Set along with custom-made RaceHub™ software for quick and easy adjustments and calibration.

The premium performance Invicta™ pedals provide sim racers with a true racecar feel. The growing list of reviews by some of the best known and influential reviewers and sim racers who have been lucky enough to try the pedals for themselves can be found here: https://www.asetek.com/simsports/reviews/.

Sim racers can place their orders by going to https://www.asetek.com/simsports/webshop.

The Invicta™ Throttle and Brake Pedal Set with its RaceHub™ software is available for €849.00 including VAT ( $849.00 excluding sales tax when available for sale in the U.S.). To learn more or purchase click here: with its RaceHub™ software is available for €849.00 including VAT (excluding sales tax when available for sale in the U.S.). To learn more or purchase click here: https://www.asetek.com/simsports/product/invicta-pedals-brake-and-throttle/

The optional Invicta™ Clutch Pedal is being sold for €349.00 including VAT ( $349.00 excluding sales tax when available for sale in the U.S.). To learn more or purchase, click here: is being sold for €349.00 including VAT (excluding sales tax when available for sale in the U.S.). To learn more or purchase, click here: https://www.asetek.com/simsports/product/invicta-pedals-clutch/

The Invicta™ Throttle Footrest is available for pre-orders for €39.95 including VAT ( US$39.95 excluding sales tax when available for sale in the U.S.). To learn more or to purchase, click here: is available for pre-orders for €39.95 including VAT (excluding sales tax when available for sale in the U.S.). To learn more or to purchase, click here: https://www.asetek.com/simsports/product/invicta-throttle-footrest/

"After a year-long focused effort to design, test and manufacture our highly-immersive Invicta™ pedals, we are thrilled to now finally be shipping," said André Sloth Eriksen, CEO and founder of Asetek. "We planned our entry into sim racing hardware and software with the Invicta™ pedals to provide sim racers premium performance pedals with a real racecar feel, along with the software for quick and easy adjustment and calibration. We've successfully done that, with solid performance and high quality solutions not previously available."

"And we've been hard at work, designing and testing additional sim racing products, including an expanded pedal offering, replaceable pedal plates, wheel bases, steering wheels, shifters, and more. We are laser focused on providing sim racers full immersion with high quality plug-and-play solutions to elevate their sim racing experiences," continued André Sloth Eriksen.

For more information on Asetek SimSports™ Invicta™ sim racing products, please visit: https://www.asetek.com/simsports/



About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK.OL), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek introduced the first of its products for next-level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan, and the United States.

www.asetek.com

Media contacts

Margo Westfall

Asetek Sr. Marketing Manager

mwe@asetek.com

+1 (408) 644-5616

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6758/3518430/1543984.pdf SimSports Invicta Shipping PR_FINAL https://news.cision.com/asetek/i/pr-image-invicta-pedals-shipping,c3019364 PR Image Invicta Pedals-Shipping

View original content:

SOURCE Asetek