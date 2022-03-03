Aruvant to Participate in Multiple Gene Therapy Conferences in March

MILLBURN, N.J. and BASEL, Switzerland, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aruvant Sciences ("Aruvant"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced management will participate in multiple gene therapy conferences taking place in March. The company will present at the following conferences:





5th Annual Gene Therapy for Rare Disorders . Will Chou , MD, Aruvant's chief executive officer, will present "Developing a Differentiated Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease: Key Considerations" on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 , at 9:00 AM ET . For the full event guide, please visit , MD, Aruvant's chief executive officer, will present "Developing a Differentiated Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease: Key Considerations" on, at. For the full event guide, please visit https://genetherapy-conference.com/whats-on/full-event-guide/

3 rd Annual Gene Therapy for Blood Disorders . Dr. Chou will participate in a workshop titled, "Exploring Advances in Preconditioning for Ex Vivo Therapeutics" on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 , at 12:00 PM ET . For the program guide, please visit . Dr. Chou will participate in a workshop titled, "Exploring Advances in Preconditioning for Ex Vivo Therapeutics" on, at. For the program guide, please visit https://genetherapy-blood.com/whats-on/full-event-guide/

Advancing Gene Therapy (AGT) 2022. On Wednesday, March 30, 2022 , Dr. Chou will give the keynote talk at 10:35 AM ET during the "Cell Therapy & CAR-T" session. For more information on the AGT agenda, visit . On, Dr. Chou will give the keynote talk atduring the "Cell Therapy & CAR-T" session. For more information on the AGT agenda, visit https://biogatesc.com/events/Gene-Therapy/Program.pdf

About Aruvant

Aruvant, part of the Roivant family of companies, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. The company has a talented team with extensive experience in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of gene therapy products. Aruvant has an active research program with a lead product candidate, ARU-1801, in development for individuals suffering from sickle cell disease (SCD). ARU-1801, an investigational lentiviral gene therapy, is being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, the MOMENTUM study, as a one-time potentially curative treatment for SCD. Clinical data demonstrate engraftment of ARU-1801 and amelioration of SCD is possible with one dose of reduced intensity chemotherapy. The company's second product candidate, ARU-2801, is in development to cure hypophosphatasia, a devastating, ultra-orphan disorder that affects multiple organ systems and leads to high morbidity and mortality when not treated. Data from pre-clinical studies with ARU-2801 shows durable improvement in disease biomarkers and increased survival. For more information on the ongoing ARU-1801 MOMENUTM clinical study, please visit www.sicklecellstudies.com, and for more on the company, please visit www.aruvant.com. Follow Aruvant on Facebook, Twitter @AruvantSciences and on Instagram @Aruvant_Sciences.

