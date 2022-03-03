Acclivity Health and Pearl Health Empower Physicians for Value-Based Care Success Collaboration enables primary care practices to participate in ACO REACH model and provides data and insights to help improve care quality and increase revenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclivity Health , a trusted technology innovator in transforming care for the seriously ill, today announced a collaboration with Pearl Health , a leading physician enablement technology and value-based care company. The collaboration makes it simple for primary care practices to participate in value-based care programs by equipping them with choices to ensure practices maximize revenue, reduce healthcare costs, and improve the quality of care for all patients.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recently announced it will launch the newly developed Accountable Care Organization Realizing Equity, Access, and Community Health (ACO REACH) model in January 2023. A redesign of the Global and Professional Direct Contracting model, ACO REACH aims to increase participation from primary care physicians (PCPs) and other eligible professionals in value-based payment models. This shift to value-based care can be daunting for primary care practices, many of which are under-resourced and under-staffed. Through the collaboration between Acclivity and Pearl Health, PCPs can participate in these models to grow practice revenue while focusing on improving care delivery.

"Value-based care models have the potential to transform the delivery of care for all patients for the better, yet the administrative burdens can be overwhelming for primary care practices," said Jeremy Powell, CEO of Acclivity Health. "We are proud to collaborate with Pearl Health to provide PCPs with the tools and resources they need to succeed at value-based care. Together, we're making it easy for providers to participate in some of the most lucrative value-based care models while giving them access to resources for ensuring their clinical and financial outcomes are optimized."

"Pearl Health is excited to collaborate with Acclivity Health to accelerate empowering and enabling PCPs to take back control of their patients, their finances, and their time — and to take a bet on themselves," said Steven Duque, Chief Growth Officer of Pearl Health. "The average PCP influences $10 million in annual spend across patient care journeys, but they're often kept at a distance from downstream value that they create from effectively orchestrating care. ACO REACH will help align incentives with value created by PCPs instead of simply rewarding volume with fee-for-service compensation."

Acclivity has connected communities around value-based care in all 50 states and offers experience and decision support to deliver advanced solutions to inform clinical decision making while simplifying reimbursement, reporting, and other financial processes. By delivering appropriate and timely services to their shared patient population, multidisciplinary care teams can meet value-based care program requirements and accelerate their revenue per practice and per physician.

Pearl Health provides a first-of-its-kind marketplace for value-based arrangements and an innovative physician enablement platform to enable physicians to succeed in value-based programs. PCPs partner with Pearl to get simplified access to advanced payment models, support to succeed in shared savings arrangements, and user-friendly technology with world-class analytics that enable clinicians to deliver quality care at a lower cost to the patients who need it most. PCPs use Pearl's reimbursement methodologies, software, and services to stabilize revenue, enable informed clinical decisions, and remove the administrative burden of participating in value-based programs, including ACO REACH.

Through this collaboration, PCPs will be able to participate in ACO REACH while utilizing PCP-friendly technology and services that enable better coordination of care for patients and gain insights into patient populations that help reduce costs, improve quality, mitigate risk, and increase revenue.

About Acclivity Health

Acclivity Health Solutions is a trusted healthcare technology company with a mission to improve access to appropriate health care for patients with advanced illnesses. Its platform is designed to securely connect all members of a care community — physician practices, ACOs, hospice and palliative care organizations, payers, and caregivers — and facilitate effective care collaboration that results in the right care in the right place at the right time. By delivering appropriate and timely services to their shared patient population, multidisciplinary care teams are able to meet value-based care program requirements. Today, Acclivity serves healthcare organizations in all 50 states, enabling care management for over 4 million patients. It has helped to prepare hospice and primary care organizations in 24 of 26 regions succeed in Primary Care First and supports nearly 20 DCE organizations. For more information, please visit www.acclivityhealth.com or follow the company on Twitter or LinkedIn .

About Pearl Health

Pearl Health's mission is to democratize access to value in healthcare. Pearl empowers primary care physicians to deliver better quality care for their patients at a lower cost via a physician enablement technology platform and a value-based payment model. Pearl's technology provides simple financial reporting, visibility into patient panel health, and recommendations to allocate time and resources to deliver care to patients who need it most. Learn more at www.pearlhealth.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

