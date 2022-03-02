L.H. Charney Adds New Tenants, Expands Leasing Team at 1410 & 1441 Broadway New leases with Northwell Health, Ten Thousand Specialty Coffee and Barney Brown cap off over 50,000 square feet of transactions in the last quarter

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- L.H. Charney Associates announced that Northwell Health Inc., along with retailers Ten Thousand Specialty Coffee and Barney Brown, have all signed leases at 1410 Broadway at the intersection of Times Square and the Garment District. Northwell Health, New York's largest healthcare provider, will occupy 10,000 square feet of office space on the building's 7th floor, while Ten Thousand Coffee and Barney Brown will each occupy retail spaces of 1,400 square feet. Newmark's Caleb Petersen represented Ten Thousand Coffee, with Bob Gibson & Davie Berke of JLL representing ownership on both retail leases. Rick Doolittle and JP Howard of Colliers represented ownership in its lease with Northwell Health.

1410 Broadway. Photo courtesy of L.H. Charney (PRNewswire)

"Leasing activity at 1410 Broadway and 1441 Broadway has been phenomenal, and is a testament to the recent upgrades and continued investment in both assets by ownership. With the addition of these three new leases, we completed over 50,000 square feet of lease transactions in Q4 of 2021. The new tenants, along with Tortazo's new space at 1441 Broadway, show the unmatched resiliency and enduring appeal of our submarket transformation, and New York City overall," said Joseph Giannola, L.H. Charney's President and Chief Operating Officer. "Our focus on procuring retail activation with distinctive brands like 10000 and Barney Brown has been a resounding success, and will continue to play an important role in attracting prospective office tenants. Our retail amenities and flexible spaces have been well-received by the market, and we are delighted to welcome Northwell Health to the new age of office space."

L.H. Charney and Colliers will now focus on leasing the remaining spaces at both 1410 and 1441 Broadway. Availabilities at 1410 and 1441 Broadway range from smaller suites of 4,300 square feet to full floors from 15,000 to 22,000 square feet, with the potential for up to 40,000 contiguous square feet. All vacancies will be white boxed, pre-built or built to suit to meet the evolving demands of the next generation of office users.

L.H. Charney recently completed a major capital improvement program by TPG Architecture at 1410 Broadway, including a full renovation and modernization of the lobby, common areas, restrooms and elevators featuring "lobby boost" technology. Integrating art and cultural initiatives into the visitors' everyday experience, the renovated lobby and common areas feature the paintings of a renowned, international artist with contrasting museum-quality light boxes showcasing the rich history of the building and NYC's textile community. The renovations are part of a forward-thinking design approach catering to modern tenants seeking more unique, engaging and inspiring spaces for their business.

To meet the anticipated demand of TAMI tenants heading north in search of higher-quality space offerings, the Colliers leasing team of Rick Doolittle and JP Howard have expanded their team accordingly, adding industry veteran Michael Joseph and his partner G. Taylor Bell to promote and enhance the ongoing repositioning of both assets.

"We are incredibly excited to be joining the agency team and representing L.H. Charney," said Mr. Joseph. "We are extremely confident that prospective tenants in today's market will be drawn to the one-of-a-kind opportunity available at 1410 and 1441 Broadway. These high-quality sister assets provide tenants with the flexibility and growth potential that smaller, entrepreneurial tenants require, while allowing them to stay within the L.H. Charney family. The personalized service of a family-owned landlord that embraces the incubation of innovative tenants and provide creative short-term solutions is highly attractive feature for this type of tenant."

About L.H. Charney :

L.H. Charney Associates is a privately held Real Estate development company headquartered in New York City. Founded by the late Leon H. Charney in 1981, the company's flagship holdings include 10 Times Square (also known as 1441 Broadway) and 1410 Broadway in NYC, both of which are self-managed by Charney Management Company which is overseen by L.H. Charney President and Chief Operating Officer Joseph Giannola. Fusing the boutique service and personal touch of a family business with the institutional stability of a 40-year legacy and track record, L.H. Charney is committed to providing businesses with commercial space exemplifying the best of New York.

For more information, visit lhcharney.com

