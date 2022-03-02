InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Accessory for Barbers (CTK-2574)

PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to help barbers properly and easily change magnetic guards," said an inventor, from Kenner, La., "so I invented the BARBER SLEEVE. My design saves time and it enables you to keep track of a series of guards and other accessories."

The invention provides an effective way for barbers to store magnetic guards and other items when cutting hair. In doing so, it ensures that items are easily accessible when needed. As a result, it increases efficiency and organization and it could help to prevent misplaced guards while working. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for barbers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

