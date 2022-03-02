Burns & Levinson Attorneys Deborah Peckham and Mark Schonfeld Named to the WTR 1000 2022 List of the World's Leading Trademark Professionals

BOSTON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Burns & Levinson partners – Deborah Peckham and Mark Schonfeld – have been named to the prestigious 2022 World Trademark Review (WTR) 1000 list of the world's leading trademark professionals. Peckham, who co-chairs the firm's Intellectual Property Group, was selected in the trademark prosecution and strategy category and Schonfeld was named for his work in trademark enforcement and litigation.

The WTR 1000 has called Burns & Levinson a "small and nimble firm that does a great job for clients." Schonfeld is known for his "flair for litigation" and Peckham "knows her way around the high-technology sector and procures strong trademarks for innovative companies – and protects them rigorously."

The WTR 1000 is exclusively dedicated to identifying the world's leading trademark legal services providers. Individual practitioners qualify for inclusion in the WTR 1000 solely on receiving positive feedback from market sources. The extensive research process encompasses over 80 global jurisdictions and was conducted over a four-month period by a team of full-time analysts and involved hundreds of telephone interviews with trademark specialists across the globe.

