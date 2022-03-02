AIRPHX announces addition to its growing IP portfolio

MCLEAN, Va., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRPHX, an industry leader in complete indoor disinfection technology, today announced that it has been awarded Patent 11,246,955 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

AIRPHX provides complete indoor disinfection technology to numerous markets, including commercial fitness and collegiate/professional athletics; health care and senior care facilities; hotels and casinos; county governments; and K-12 school systems (public and private), as well as numerous other markets focused on protecting customers, patients and staff. Most recently, AIRPHX air purification technology traveled with the U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes to reduce airborne and other infection risks for athletes on Team USA that competed in Beijing.

Patent 11,246,955 and pending international patents protect a new generation of AIRPHX non-thermal plasma technology that forms the core of the Company's disinfection products. "We are excited to add this issued patent to our rapidly increasing portfolio of intellectual property," said AIRPHX President William Pommerening. "Our engineering team continues to advance this unique technology into new applications." In an industry flooded with decades-old technologies that are largely ineffective and/or unproven in real world installations, AIRPHX provides continuous complete indoor disinfection technology that has been uniquely validated with field testing and clinical results in large, occupied spaces. Mr. Pommerening noted that "adding to our IP portfolio will continue to make AIRPHX the leading disinfection technology in the U.S. and beyond."

About AIRPHX:

AIRPHX provides patented air purification technology that continuously eliminates airborne and surface pathogens. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, AIRPHX has expanded rapidly into intercollegiate sports, counting almost 20% of the Power Five conference athletic programs as customers, professional sports, health care facilities and other industries. The company's technology has been validated in active athlete, staff, patient and customer environments. The company has also received independent clinical data demonstrating reduced infections in health care facilities including reductions in central line infections, antibiotic resistant bacterial and viral infections and toxic mold infections. AIRPHX products are protected by issued and pending patents and trade-secrets. AIRPHX products are proudly Made in America and are unique in the market. For more information on AIRPHX, please visit www.airphx.com.

View original content:

SOURCE AIRPHX