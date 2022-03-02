Acuative Corporation Acquires Network as a Service Provider, TenFour

FAIRFIELD, N.J., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acuative Corporation, a leading provider of managed network lifecycle solutions, announced its acquisition of Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, TenFour. The move to acquire began at the end of 2021 and the sale was finalized March 1, 2022.

The acquisition fits into Acuative's strategy to help clients leverage technology to meet their business needs and goals in new ways. From managed infrastructure, security, and collaboration to digital analytics, TenFour's NaaS solution is a natural extension to Acuative's already successful suite of services.

"I'm extremely excited about today's news regarding Acuative's acquisition of TenFour. I strongly believe the merger of our people, complementary portfolio, systems, and assets will result in a value-enhanced business proposition enabling us to deliver deeper services and broader talent to our joint customer base," commented Acuative Chief Executive Officer Vince Sciarra.

"We are pleased to have found an organization in Acuative that is committed to the continuation of providing white glove service to our Network as a Service customers," said Mark P. Cantaluppi, TenFour's Chief Executive Officer.

The two New Jersey headquartered companies share similar services, partners, and visions. The acquisition of TenFour and all of its assets places Acuative in a unique growth position to expand its service offerings, customer base, and headcount. Throughout the transfer of ownership, all customers will continue to receive the same high-level, 24x7x365, uninterrupted service.

ABOUT ACUATIVE

Acuative provides the world's leading companies with a complete range of advanced technology and managed services, enabling customers to utilize a single source provider for all of their network requirements. Acuative has a specific focus and expertise in implementing and managing voice and data networks in a highly secure environment. Acuative simplifies the entire process of managing today's technology by leveraging a powerful combination of expertise, round-the-clock availability, and extensive technical resources to deliver faster efficiency gains, speed to implement, and the highest return on investment to our customers. To learn more, visit www.acuative.com.

ABOUT TENFOUR

TenFour provides turnkey, subscription-based networking, communications, and security as a service for numerous industries from retail to restaurants and more. Recognized as a "Partner of the Year" by Cisco and AT&T, TenFour is trusted by many leading technology companies for its more than 20 years of experience deploying and managing network and communications hardware, software, and services. The company's 24x7x365, U.S.-based Network Operations Center and distributed team of IT professionals work together to monitor and support thousands of customer locations across the U.S. and around the world.

