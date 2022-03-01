Workplace Culture and Compliance Platform Emtrain Hires Jennifer Thresher as the Company's Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emtrain, which provides eLearning and analytics that measure the impact of social dynamics in the workplace, today announced it has hired Jennifer Thresher to be the company's new Chief Financial Officer. Thresher brings more than 12 years of financial leadership experience to Emtrain.

Emtrain (PRNewswire)

Prior to joining Emtrain, she served as VP of Finance and Head of Human Resources at Apex Learning Inc. She holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix, a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Youngstown State University, and Strategic Human Resources Leadership and Strategic Financial leadership credentials from Cornell and Stanford.

"Jennifer's unique background in both finance and human resources makes her an ideal Chief Financial Officer for Emtrain," said Emtrain President Odessa Jenkins. "She recognizes that employees are the heart of an organization, and will use that mindset to help drive strategic business opportunities and financial initiatives that will grow the company."

"Emtrain is the perfect place for me to combine my love of analytics and my appreciation for the value of human and social capital," Thresher said. "I know that a powerful culture can have a dramatic impact on the workplace, including the bottom line. I'm thrilled to be joining a woman-founded and women-led company that is driving real change."

About Emtrain

Emtrain provides eLearning and analytics that measure the impact of social dynamics in the workplace. Emtrain's solutions go beyond compliance to develop inclusion, ethics and respect as professional competencies via video-based training to build skills. Emtrain partners with industry experts and uses current events to develop video-based training content on topics such as sexual harassment, unconscious bias, respect and ethics. In addition, using patent-pending analytics, the company allows companies to benchmark their corporate culture against the global community to identify issues before they become toxic problems that can become compliance issues and destroy workplace culture. Emtrain's platform is used by more than 600 companies including Bed Bath & Beyond, Genentech, LiveNation and more. Recognized by Fast Company on the "World Changing Ideas 2020" list, and named one of the fastest growing companies on the "Inc. 5000 2021" list Emtrain is a VC-backed, woman-owned and women-led company. Learn more at https://www.emtrain.com

PR Contact:

Ryan Gerding

rgerding@inkincpr.com

913-602-8531

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Emtrain