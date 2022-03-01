UNION COUNTY SAVINGS BANK ANNOUNCES YEWAISIS AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO

ELIZABETH, N.J., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union County Savings Bank (UCSB), a local New Jersey savings bank with $1.9 billion in assets, serving the community for one hundred and thirty-nine years, is excited to announce the addition of Joseph Yewaisis as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Yewaisis joins the team with twenty-five years of leadership experience in lending, accounting, crediting, and auditing.

Prior to joining UCSB, Yewaisis served in multiple leadership positions, most recently as a Senior Managing Director of Sterling National Bank, where he managed a $2 billion division for the bank. Yewaisis also served as Vice President of Middle Market Lending at Provident Bank and held positions at the Bank of New York and KPMG International. Yewaisis completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Manhattan College and later attended St. Peter's University, earning a Master's Degree in Accountancy and a Master's Degree in Business Administration.

In addition to his career success, Yewaisis is also a prominent figure in his community, currently serving as Chairman of the Hackensack Meridian Health (HMH) JFK University Medical Center Foundation Board. Yewaisis is also a member of HMH's Network Foundation Board and HMH's Investment Committee.

Yewaisis' commitment to giving back is an attribute he has already incorporated into his work at UCSB by doubling the size of the Union County Savings Bank Charitable Foundation. The foundation works to provide financial assistance to low-to-moderate-income (LMI) communities in Union and Essex counties through grants provided by the bank. The focus areas for grantmaking include education & youth development, housing & neighborhood revitalization, and health & community initiatives.

In his new role at UCSB, Yewaisis has also set intentions to build the infrastructure of the bank, stating, "As we move into 2022, the team at UCSB and I are working hard to implement new technologies to connect with our customers daily and expand our leadership team in order to renew the customer experience. We will also be offering new products and services designed to meet the expanding needs of our diversified customer base while preserving our 139-year pledge of security, safety, and service."

Under Yewaisis' leadership, the bank's new bilingual website launched in late January, and he is also actively leading the charge in refurbishing each of UCSB's four New Jersey locations in Cranford, Union, and two Elizabeth branches.

Yewaisis plans to launch several products and services to make UCSB more valuable to its customers, including business banking services and new technologies. He also plans to greatly expand the bank's outreach and lending services in the communities it serves and invest in its employees through career development and educational programs.

As much as Yewaisis is determined to advance UCSB into the future, he will not neglect the bank's profound history on which they have built a safe and robust reputation. He states, "I am committed to our continued tradition of dedication to our local communities, our customers, and our employees whose trust and confidence have helped UCSB sustain this position."

For more information on Union County Savings Bank, visit UnionCountySavings.com . Grant inquiries for the Union County Savings Bank Charitable Foundation can be directed to UCSBcharitablefoundation@unioncountysavings.com.

About Union County Saving Bank

Union County Savings Bank ("UCSB" or the "Bank") exists for the benefit of its customers and employees, a position that has been unchanged since its founding in 1883. For many years, the Bank has been considered one of the safest and strongest banks in the United States and was ranked 8th in NJBIZ's 2021 New Jersey's Top Savings Banks & Associations list with annual deposits of $1.63 billion. Its success can be attributed to the dedication of its employees and customers, whose trust and confidence have helped UCSB sustain this position.

UCSB provides financial services, including personal banking, lending, and business banking for residents and businesses across four branch locations in Union County, New Jersey. The Main Office is located in Elizabeth, New Jersey, the county seat. Since the Bank's founding, it has remained committed to generations of customers as a neighborhood bank with solid values and a safe place for their financial service needs. It is this heritage that helps preserve the Bank's 139-year-old pledge of security, safety, and service. For more information, visit UnionCountySavings.com .

