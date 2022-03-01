TZP Group Names Veteran Data Scientist Tamar Shapiro to Newly Created Role, Partner of Data & Analytics

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TZP Group LLC, ("TZP"), a multi-strategy lower middle market private equity firm, today announced Tamar Shapiro has joined the firm as Partner of Data & Analytics in its Portfolio Operations Group. In this newly created role, Ms. Shapiro, who previously headed up Analytics at Instagram, part of Meta Platforms, will work closely with TZP Group's portfolio companies to help them leverage their data and analytics to drive engagement, sales and profitability.

TZP Group (PRNewswire)

"Data science is mission-critical for companies seeking to deepen their connections with customers," said Sam Katz, Managing Partner of TZP Group. "We recruited Tamar, one of the leading data scientists in the country, to take on this new role because she is at the forefront of leveraging technology and data to help companies at all stages maximize their engagement and growth. Tamar's expertise is unique in the lower middle-market private equity space. What's more, her ability to create a strong analytics foundation for our portfolio companies will be core to their growth stories. Tamar will also collaborate with our investment professionals to apply advanced data and analytics for sourcing investments, conducting due diligence and assessing performance. Tamar will be an immensely valuable addition to TZP Group as we continue to invest in our platform for the benefit of our limited partners and differentiate our capabilities for founders and management teams."

At Instagram, Ms. Shapiro led a team of more than 350 data scientists and data engineers responsible for analytics across the app. Her team used modeling, experimentation, advanced analytics and data to identify opportunities and launch the best products and services to meet the needs of Instagram's 1 billion+ daily users. Prior to Instagram, Ms. Shapiro was Head of Analytics at Foursquare, where she led teams responsible for product analytics for the company's consumer apps and built a B2B data product to monetize their rich location data. She also spent over a decade at American Express, rising to Head of Analytics for American Express' Digital division, where she grew and led the global teams responsible for data science, product analytics and customer insights for the American Express website and mobile apps. She began her career as an actuary at Deloitte Consulting.

"Lower middle-market companies are sitting on treasure troves of data, but don't necessarily have the in-house resources to monetize or leverage it to drive their business outcomes," Ms. Shapiro said. "As a data scientist, I see that 'void' as an opportunity to provide them with world-class data infrastructures that will give them a significant competitive edge in their verticals. I chose TZP because the firm is well positioned to capture this opportunity, distinctly adheres to a core set of deeply held values and operates with a rigorous process-oriented approach. I am delighted to join the TZP Group team and partner with TZPs portfolio companies to help their management teams unleash the potential of their data."

Ms. Shapiro holds a Bachelor of Science in Statistics and Biometry from Cornell University and a Master of Science in Engineering from Columbia University. She is a passionate advocate for women in tech and has served as a mentor for Built By Girls, Minds Matter, and Women Unlimited; as a speaker for Girls Who Code; and as co-chair of the Analytics Collective.

About TZP Group TZP Group, a multi-strategy lower middle market private equity firm managing approximately $2 billion across its family of funds, is focused on control, growth equity and structured capital investments in business services, technology and consumer companies. Founded in 2007, TZP targets companies with solid historical performance and sustainable value propositions and aims to be a "Partner of Choice" for business owners and management teams. TZP seeks to invest primarily in closely held, private companies in which the owners and management desire to retain a significant stake and partner with an investor with complementary operating and financial skills to accelerate company growth, increase profitability, and maximize the value of their retained stake. TZP leverages its investment professionals' operating and investment experience to provide strategic and operational guidance and is dedicated to long-term value creation. For more information, please visit www.tzpgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Siobhan Nolan

JConnelly

(862) 217-9585

snolan@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TZP Group