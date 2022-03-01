Marvell and Molex Unveil 400G OpenZR+ Pluggable Optical Module for Carrier and Cloud Data Center Networks

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) and Molex today announced a collaboration to deliver a 400G QSFP-DD optical module that supports the OpenZR+ Multi-Source Agreement (MSA). Based on the Marvell® Deneb™ Coherent DSP (CDSP), the new Molex 400G QSFP-DD small form-factor pluggable module delivers high performance and scalability while reducing power and total cost of ownership, enabling simplified, more reliable edge and data center networks. In addition, the Marvell Deneb CDSP continues to drive a standards-based ecosystem for multi-vendor interoperability, which is critical to accelerating a wide adoption of IP-over-DWDM (IPoDWDM).

Growing market adoption of IPoDWDM is driving increased use of coherent pluggables in switches and routers to eliminate separate full-function optical transport boxes, thereby reducing cost and complexity in data center applications as well as edge networks for global carriers. Deneb enables OpenZR+ compliant pluggable modules in popular form factors like QSFP-DD to support interoperability across these routers and switches and provides a seamless upgrade path across multiple platforms. OpenZR+ solutions enable carriers to go beyond the ZR reach to address metro edge and data center applications.

"Our collaboration with Marvell has enabled us to deliver 400G OpenZR+ coherent pluggable modules for switches and routers optimized for DCIs," said Joseph Chon, director of coherent technology and product line management, Molex Optoelectronics. "Molex's coherent optical modules pair the advantages of Marvell's Deneb DSP with the high performance of Molex's transceiver technology to deliver power-efficient, high performance and cost-effective solutions that will serve the industry's need for disaggregated network solutions."

"Marvell's CDSP is enabling disruptive solutions that address the accelerating bandwidth network requirements of carrier and cloud operators," said Samuel Liu, senior director, product line management, Marvell. "Our collaboration with Molex is an important milestone and proof point in how we are building a large open ecosystem to help accelerate the adoption of IPoDWDM."

Marvell is driving the largest open ecosystem of module partners like Molex to enable standards-based ITU, Open ROADM, OIF 400GE-ZR and OpenZR+ compliant pluggable modules scaling to 400G. As members of the Open ZR+ multi-service agreement (MSA), Marvell and Molex are committed to supporting the OpenZR+ standard, driving interoperability and expanding the market for coherent solutions in small-form-factor pluggable modules.

Availability

The Marvell Deneb CDSP is now in production. More information can be found on the Marvell Deneb CDSP product page.

