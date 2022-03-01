Dividend returns among many benefits of belonging to one of nation's largest agricultural lenders

Farm Credit Mid-America returning $210 million in patronage to customers Dividend returns among many benefits of belonging to one of nation's largest agricultural lenders

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Credit Mid-America will pay $210 million in cash patronage dividends to eligible customer-owners this month. The financial services cooperative has returned more than $858 million through its Patronage Program since 2016.

Farm Credit Mid-America Patronage (PRNewswire)

As a customer-owned cooperative, Farm Credit Mid-America understands that extra capital can make a big difference in a customer's operation.

"Our Patronage Program is one of the many benefits of belonging to this cooperative," says Dan Wagner, Farm Credit Mid-America President and CEO. "It is one of the most important ways that our customers share in our success and we enjoy hearing how patronage checks have a very positive impact on our customers' operations."

The Association's Board of Directors vote to approve the program annually. Eligible customers receive a patronage check the week of March 21 proportionate to their level of transaction with the Association during 2021.

In addition to receiving patronage, customer-owners of Farm Credit Mid-America are encouraged to participate in the Association in a variety of ways. These include participation in annual Board of Director and Nominating Committee Elections, the ability to vote on issues that influence the operations of the Association, and the opportunity to serve on the Advocate Council, which is a diverse group of professionals and leaders from across Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee who deepen our impact, relationships and support for customers.

For more information about Farm Credit Mid-America's Patronage Program and its eligibility requirements, visit e-farmcredit.com/Patronage.

About Farm Credit Mid-America

Farm Credit Mid-America is a financial services cooperative that has served the credit needs of farmers and rural residents across Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee for more than a century. Farm Credit Mid-America provides loans for real estate, operating, equipment, housing and related services such as crop insurance and vehicle, equipment and building leases. For more information, call 1-800-444-FARM or visit www.e-farmcredit.com.

Farm Credit Mid-America (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Farm Credit Mid-America