Pixelworks Powers Exceptional Visual Quality in OPPO Find X5 Series Smartphones

SHANGHAI, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, and OPPO, a premium global technology brand, today announced that the newly launched OPPO Find X5 series flagship smartphones incorporate Pixelworks' patented high-efficiency color and brightness calibration technology, bringing optimal visual quality with always accurate color mode and comfortable viewing conditions to OPPO users. The extensive partnership between Pixelworks and OPPO has spanned the development of OPPO flagships, from the Find X2 and Find X3 to the latest Find N series, collectively contributing to a great leap in the visual display performance of smartphone screens.

The new OPPO Find X5 series includes three smartphone models. OPPO Find X5 and OPPO Find X5 Pro flagships incorporate OPPO's new dedicated NPU – the MariSilicon X image signal processor coupled with the Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 888 and Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platforms, and the other model is the world's first smartphone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, the OPPO Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition. This unique introduction of the series utilizing different mobile platforms give users increased flexibility and choice of hardware configurations to best satisfy the specific use cases for their smartphone.

In terms of screen attributes, the OPPO Find X5 Pro and Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition flagships are equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED touchscreen display supported by LTPO 2.0 technology and variable refresh rate of 1- 120Hz with a resolution of 3216x1440 pixels; the OPPO Find X5 flagship features a 6. 55-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels.

Pixelworks technology brings significant visual display benefits to the OPPO Find X5 series of flagships, including:

High-Efficiency Color Calibration – Every OPPO Find X5 series smartphone is factory calibrated with Pixelworks patented and high-efficiency calibration technology, producing an average Delta E value less than 1, which means that the human eye cannot detect any deviation from perfect color reproduction. With Pixelworks calibration, consumers can enjoy real-to-life color for all apps and content spanning the sRGB, DCI-P3 color gamuts.

Adaptive Brightness Calibration – Human eyes only capture a disproportionate amount of brightness compared to the light captured by cameras. In order to produce an accurate perception of images as seen by the human eye, Pixelworks visual processing technology enables the display to reproduce light based on the intensive study of human physiology and psychology. This industry-leading brightness calibration results in superior color accuracy in varied lighting conditions that are optimally aligned with people's visual perception. By ensuring the display's gamma value is always at 2.2 (best standard tested by image and video processing professionals), Pixelworks technology guarantees the most true-to-life experience for human eyes when viewing content on a mobile device's screen.

"As a smartphone brand with strong focus on imaging technology, OPPO seizes every opportunity to achieve visual experience perfection," said Willa Li, Product Manager, OPPO. " A smartphone's display is a digital window to showcase both the real and virtual worlds, within which a lifelike and authentic reflection of content and color is of utmost importance. This area is one of Pixelworks' strengths and has been well demonstrated on previous OPPO Find flagships. Through our continued in-depth cooperation, we have elevated the display capabilities of the OPPO Find X5 series smartphones to satisfy more demanding visual requirements from users in the era of 5G/6G connectivity."

"Congratulations to the OPPO team on the release of the OPPO Find X5 series flagship smartphones! The three models offer great originality in configuration and industrial design, which gives consumers the opportunity to choose the best smartphone to meet their individual visual requirements." said Leo Shen, Sr. VP, GM of Mobile BU, Pixelworks. "As a long-term partner of OPPO, Pixelworks is committed to extending the footprint of our respective technologies across a broader share of the smartphone market. Additionally, our collaboration with MTK is a notable milestone that allows us to incorporate significant and stunning visual quality into next-generation devices based on MediaTek's Dimensity 5G Open Architecture platform. It's exciting to further Pixelworks' partnership with OPPO and expand the boundaries for satisfying consumers' diverse visual demands on smartphone products."

Availability

The recently announced OPPO Find X5 Pro and Find X5 flagships are expected to be commercially available on March 3, 2022.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since launching its first smartphone – "Smiley Face" – in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides customers with a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and R series, ColorOS operating system, as well as internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO operates in more than 40 countries and regions, with 6 research institutes and 4 R&D centers worldwide and an international design center in London, OPPO's more than 40,000 employees are dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks (NASDAQ: PXLW) provide industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by use of terms such as "begin," "continue," "will," "expect", "believe," "anticipate" "projected" and similar terms or the negative of such terms, and include, without limitation, statements about the launch dates of smartphones containing Company's products. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could vary materially from those contained in forward looking statements due to many factors, including, without limitation: our ability to execute on our strategy; competitive factors; the success of our products in expanded markets; current global health and economic challenges, including the impact of COVID-19; and changes in our target markets, including as to demand. More information regarding potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements is included from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as subsequent SEC filings.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

