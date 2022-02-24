OSH LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Oak Street Health, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Oak Street Health, Inc. ("Oak Street" or the "Company") (NYSE: OSH) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Oak Street investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between August 6, 2020 and November 8, 2021. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

OSH investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Oak Street maintained relationships with third-party marketing agents likely to provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (2) Oak Street was providing free transportation to federal health care beneficiaries in a manner that would provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (3) these activities may be violations of the False Claims Act; (4) as such, Oak Street was at heightened risk of investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and/or other federal law enforcement agencies; (5) as a result, Oak Street was subject to adverse impacts related to defense and settlement costs and diversion of management resources; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Oak Street during the relevant time frame, you have until March 14, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

