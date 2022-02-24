NATURAL GROCERS® ANNOUNCES SECOND ANNUAL 'CELEBRATE COLORADO' EVENT

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Natural Grocers® story begins in the "Centennial State," which the company has proudly called home since 1955. Its Colorado roots run deep, back to the days when co-founders Margaret and Philip Isely went door-to-door in Golden, Colorado with the dream of making a healthy lifestyle accessible for everyone. In honor of this enduring relationship, Natural Grocers is announcing its second annual 'Celebrate Colorado' event on March 3, 2022, aka 303 Day. Customers at its 41 stores across the state will receive a free, Colorado-themed, limited-edition, reusable shopping bag and commemorative sticker (while supplies last), along with special discounts on local brandsi. Shoppers can also enter to win a $100 Natural Grocers Gift Card—one lucky winner will be announced for each Colorado storeii.

Celebratory discounts on Colorado-based products:

Headquartered in Lakewood and employing about 1,600 Natural Grocers good4u® Crew members in its home state, Natural Grocers is proudly homegrown in Colorado. In celebration of this, a variety of Natural Grocers Brand products will be on sale throughout the month, along with other Colorado-based offerings.iii The specials will include:

Natural Grocers Brand Coffee —Certified Organic and Fair Trade, with a range of roasts to suit every coffee lover, both in whole bean and ground

Natural Grocers Brand Kombucha —Certified Organic, with deliciously fresh flavors and a smoother taste, this lineup is an excellent introduction to kombucha

Natural Grocers Brand Olive Oil and Balsamic Vinegar —Certified Organic, gourmet imports from Spain and Italy , these are must-have staples from the Natural Grocers Brand pantry

Justin's Nut Butter Squeeze Packs (select flavors)—launched at the Boulder farmer's market, these delightfully flavored nut butter varieties are delivered in convenient snack sizes

Celestial Seasonings Tea (select flavors)—the iconic tea brand also began in Boulder in 1969 and is adored for its wide variety of house-blended herbal teas

Additional Natural Grocers Brand groceries and supplements will be available at celebratory discounts from March 3rd through March 26th, and the company regularly stocks an extensive inventory of over 2,500 products from Colorado brands.

"From Steamboat Springs to Denver to Grand Junction, the Isely family and Natural Grocers have deep gratitude for our Colorado communities," remarked Co-President Kemper Isely. "When our parents started the company going door-to-door in Golden, they could not have imagined how far their dream of providing their community with healthy foods and Nutrition Education would reach. It has only been possible because our communities closest to home have embraced us. We endeavor to give back every day, and we are excited to 'Celebrate Colorado' together."

The home of the Mile High City deserves the highest standards:

Colorado residents will find 100-percent organic produce, 100-percent humanely and sustainably raised meats, 100-percent free-range eggs, and 100-percent pasture-based dairy at their local Natural Grocers store. The prepackaged bulk selections are 100-percent non-GMO with many organic options. The company's grocery products must meet strict quality standards and may not contain hydrogenated oils and artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, and preservatives. The Always Affordable™ pricing and special discounts through the {N}power® loyalty program are designed to ensure that the highest quality groceries are kept affordable for everyone.

{N}power is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting organic to 72345iv.

