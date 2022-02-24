Green Hills Software and NXP Deliver Production-Focused Imaging Radar Solution for Fast-Growing L2+ Automated Driving Markets

Powerful and efficient NXP® S32R45 and S32R41 imaging radar processors with safe and secure Green Hills operating systems and powerful development tools bring common architecture and 4D high-resolution imaging radar for 360-degree surround sensing

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, today announced its support for imaging radar processors from NXP Semiconductors targeting automotive ADAS and autonomous applications. Through a technology partnership, the companies offer an integrated and scalable solution that brings together the industry's first dedicated 16nm imaging radar processor, the NXP S32R45, with the pre-certified safety and security of the INTEGRITY® real-time operating system (RTOS) and software development tools from Green Hills. The common software and hardware architecture spanning the S32R45 and S32R41 radar processors enables OEMs and Tier 1s to develop and reuse radar software targeting autonomous driving levels L2+ to L5.

Radar sensors are a fundamental building block of automated driving. As vehicle OEMs and their Tier 1 suppliers race to add more automated driving features to more of their fleets – both as optional high-end packages and as standard equipment – new imaging radar technologies, such as those found on the S32R45 and S32R41 radar processors, play an important role in increasing driving safety and convenience. At the same time, the underlying RTOS faces more stringent requirements for safety and determinism in its role of controlling the processor and managing hardware-acceleration resources used by radar applications. In addition, when the S32R45 takes on a domain controller role by running other additional software components at different levels of criticality, the RTOS must guarantee the safe separation of these components, access to resources, and freedom-of-interference running alongside the safety-critical radar applications.

"Imaging radar has emerged as a premier sensing modality that provides object detection and the classification of road users, enhances driver assistance systems, and helps enable autonomous driving", said Steffen Spannagel, Vice President & General Manager ADAS at NXP. "The combination of NXP's radar processors S32R45 and S32R41 and the Green Hills RTOS and software development tools enables carmakers and Tier 1s to bring 4D imaging radar's benefits to a large number of vehicles while easing the development of radar software."

The combined solution from NXP and Green Hills features a complete, power-efficient and scalable hardware/software platform for developing and deploying production-quality, high-performance radar processing applications. This platform provides:

Superior performance with power efficiency, featuring the integrated Radar SDK providing hardware-accelerated advanced radar and fusion processing algorithms.

Scalable software architecture with production-ready RTOSes and development tools enabling developers to leverage the radar acceleration units across the common architecture of the NXP S32R45, S32R41, and future radar processors.

The INTEGRITY RTOS' compact microkernel provides flexible multicore scheduling options for the Arm® Cortex®-A53 core complex and requires no external memory, saving BOM costs. It is certified to ISO 26262 ASIL D and complies to the ISO 21434 automotive cybersecurity standard.

The µ-velOSity™ RTOS is a tiny and simple RTOS ideally suited for the Arm® Cortex®-M7 core complex.

The MULTI® integrated development environment is qualified to ASIL C/D and puts powerful software tools in the hands of developers, enabling them to quickly find and fix even the most difficult bugs, reducing the time to production.

The S32R45 meets ASIL B (D) safety requirements and supports secure OTA updates through a hardware security engine (HSE) with EdgeLock® certification and can integrate up to 4 cascaded NXP Radar MMICs.

Connectivity through Gen 2/3 PCIe, two Gb Ethernet and eight FlexCAN with FD.

"Green Hills is thrilled to be partnering with NXP on its next generation of advanced radar processors by offering customers a production-focused SEooC RTOS solution with 10x smaller memory footprint than Linux-based offerings, delivered with schedule-reducing advanced debug and performance-optimized tools," said Dan Mender, VP Business Development at Green Hills Software. "By utilizing Green Hills INTEGRITY radar SDK for NXP's S32R45 and S32R41 processors, customers achieve significant increases in developer productivity and shorter time to production."

Availability

Lead customers are already using the combined production solution today, comprised of the S32R45 imaging radar processor, Green Hills INTEGRITY RTOS, MULTI IDE and JTAG/Trace Probe.

About Green Hills Software

Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY-178 RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Our open architecture integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, absolute security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom. Visit Green Hills Software at https://www.ghs.com.

Green Hills, the Green Hills logo, INTEGRITY, MULTI and µ-velOSity are trademarks or registered trademarks of Green Hills Software in the U.S. and/or internationally. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

