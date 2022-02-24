Duke Energy Florida celebrates significant milestone by completing Park & Plug pilot program - More than 600 electric vehicle charging stations installed since 2018.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its efforts to provide cleaner energy options and improve access to electric vehicle (EV) chargers, Duke Energy today announced the completion of its Park & Plug pilot program and the installation of 627 EV charging stations in public spaces and on thoroughfares in Florida.

"Our Florida customers deserve a cleaner and smarter energy future. Advancing the use of electric vehicles is a priority for Duke Energy that will benefit our communities and state for generations to come," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "This week we are proud to note this significant milestone as we further expand EV charging and reduce carbon emissions in Florida."

As part of an agreement with the Florida Public Service Commission, Duke Energy launched the Park & Plug pilot program in 2018 to expand access to EV charging stations and continue efforts to offer customers greater reliability, cleaner energy alternatives and innovative technology. Since that time, more than 600 EV chargers have been installed in easily accessible locations across Florida:

182 public level 2 chargers at local businesses.

52 DC Fast Chargers in public locations.

220 level 2 chargers in multi-unit dwellings.

173 level 2 chargers in workplaces.

The DC Fast Chargers are in strategic locations connecting major and key secondary corridors and evacuation routes in Florida. This creates critical infrastructure needed for EV adoption and helps reduce range anxiety.

U.S. 19/98 Corridor – Units installed at Apalachicola , Dunedin , Crystal River , Wakulla and Perry . These DC Fast chargers connect the scenic U.S. 19/98 highway from St. Petersburg to Apalachicola .

U.S. 98 – Three units installed in Chiefland .

U.S. 27 Corridor – Units installed in Sebring , Avon Park and Cagan's Crossing.

I-4 Corridor – Units installed in Deltona , Sea World, Champions Gate and U.S. 27 Exit.

Florida Turnpike – Units installed at the Wildwood Exit, Turkey Lake Turnpike Service Plaza and Canoe Creek Turnpike Service Plaza.

Duke Energy Florida exceeded its goal for charger installation in low-income-qualified areas with 83 of the stations located in income-qualified census tracts. The company surpassed the Florida Public Service Commission requirement of a minimum of 53 stations in low-income-qualified areas.

Additionally, the company worked closely with communities so drivers could conveniently explore Florida while charging their vehicles.

To find EV chargers near you, visit the Greenlots app.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns a diverse generation mix of natural gas, coal and renewables, providing about 10,200 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 1.9 million customers in a 13,000-square-mile service area.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities – with goals of at least a 50% carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to own or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage, and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

