DHL Reduces Emissions by Deploying Solar Panels on Vehicle Fleet - 67 units from TRAILAR provide power to battery and equipment on Express pickup and delivery fleet

PLANTATION, Fla., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Express, the world's leading provider of international express shipping services, continues making smart investments to meet its ambitious goals for emissions reduction and climate protection. This year, the company is installing solar panel units on trucks within its U.S. pickup and delivery fleet, reducing fuel consumption in markets throughout the country.

DHL Reduces Emissions by Deploying Solar Panels on Vehicle Fleet (PRNewswire)

Equipping 67 of DHL Express' medium and heavy-duty trucks with the innovative TRAILAR solar technology is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 1,000 KG per year for each vehicle, also lowering both fuel and maintenance costs. The solar system generates electricity from sunlight, and will be used to charge the battery, power lift gates and other ancillary equipment. This reduces the load on the alternator and, as a result, fuel consumption.

"We're aiming to improve the lives of people where they live and work, using cleaner pickup and delivery solutions – such as electric vehicles and cargo cycles, and now augmenting our truck fleet with this innovative solar solution," said DHL Express U.S. CEO Greg Hewitt. "This is another strategic step in our drive forward to decarbonization, and over time reducing all logistics related emissions to net zero by 2050."

An integrated, state-of-the-art telematics system provides detailed information on the efficiency of the entire system through web-based reporting, including battery health, charging of ancillary equipment, overall fuel and C02 savings and more. With continuous battery management via the TRAILAR Smart Charge Controller, solar energy is used to maintain battery levels at the most optimum level, even when the vehicle is off. This constant care of the battery and reduction in alternator wear has a direct impact in reducing overall vehicle maintenance costs.

Deutsche Post DHL Group has implemented the TRAILAR solution within many of its fleet operations at business units that operate in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

On March 22, 2021, Deutsche Post DHL Group announced an accelerated roadmap to decarbonization, which includes investing a total of 7 billion euros (Opex and Capex) over the next ten years in measures to reduce its CO2 emissions. Visit dpdhl.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

DHL Express Americas

Media Relations

Robert Mintz

Phone: +1 425 984 4249

E-mail: robert.mintz@dhl.com

Follow and tag us:

The Web: www.dhl-usa.com/express

Twitter: www.twitter.com/DHLUS

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dhlus

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DHLExpress

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/DHLExpress

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dhl

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 66 billion euros in 2020. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.

About TRAILAR

TRAILAR is the global leader in solar solutions for transport, with thousands of systems fitted to customers in over 20 countries. Their mission is to drive the transport industry to a greener, more efficient future, through the use of solar and data driven technologies. Logistic solutions range from logistics with trucks, trailers, and delivery vans. All systems include IoT telematics as standard, allowing end users to see an array of vehicle performance data via the web-based TRAILAR Insights platform.

DHL (PRNewsfoto/DHL) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DHL