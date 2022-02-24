DE-CIX to Bring Its Global IX Platform to 3 Additional EdgeConneX Locations

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeConneX®, the pioneer in global Hyperlocal to Hyperscale Data Center Solutions, announces that DE-CIX, the world's leading Internet Exchange (IX) operator, will expand its carrier and data center neutral IX platform into multiple EdgeConneX data centers, globally. Adding to the existing DE-CIX Munich Internet Exchange located at the EdgeConneX Munich Edge Data Center, DE-CIX will be deploying its interconnection platform in the EdgeConneX locations in Phoenix, AZ, Richmond, VA, and Barcelona, Spain.

(PRNewsfoto/EdgeConneX) (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to further expand the availability of DE-CIX and grow our connectivity options for customers across our global platform," said Aron Smith, Vice President of Product Management at EdgeConneX. "With many networks, cable operators, CDNs, cloud on-ramps, and internet exchanges available in EdgeConneX, we look forward to continuing to grow our network ecosystems at the Edge with DE-CIX, which operates one of the largest global IX platforms available today in the world."

The collaboration with DE-CIX provides EdgeConneX with essential local peering and connectivity to cloud and content providers and advances commerce in these regions by providing local and regional businesses with greater performance, lower latency, resiliency, and redundancy by interconnecting via the EdgeConneX data center facilities.

In addition to offering access to peering and cloud connectivity services, the partnership provides EdgeConneX customers interconnection to the world's largest carrier and data center neutral interconnection ecosystem via DE-CIX's GlobePEER Remote solution. DE-CIX's global interconnection ecosystem connects DE-CIX IXs in North America, Europe, and the Middle East, with access to more than 2100 networks.

"Our Internet Exchanges create an extensive carrier and data center neutral interconnection ecosystem across the globe," maintains Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX International, and Founding Member of IEIC. "These interconnected exchanges offer the lowest latency paths and instant interconnection with thousands of networks around the world, including state-of-the-art interconnection services for both wholesale and enterprise networks of all sizes. EdgeConneX is a trusted partner, both in the United States and worldwide. We're delighted to expand our presence to more markets with EdgeConneX as we continue to scale our interconnection platform globally."

"This partnership between EdgeConneX and DE-CIX is a great example of how infrastructure companies can, together, improve the resilience of Internet connectivity through geographical distribution, paving the way for connectivity needs of tomorrow's digital businesses," says Vinay Nagpal, President of InterGlobix and Founding Member & Executive Director of IEIC. "Joining forces in this way accelerates the digitalization of businesses on a local and global basis, stimulating economic growth and fueling the digital economy. InterGlobix is proud to collaborate with DE-CIX and EdgeConneX on this crucial expansion."

About EdgeConneX

Backed by EQT, a Swedish-based infrastructure fund, EdgeConneX provides a full range of sustainable data center solutions worldwide. We work closely with our customers to offer choices in location, scale and type of facility, from Hyperlocal to Hyperscale. EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere, and any scale data center services for a diverse portfolio of industries, including Content, Cloud, Networks, Gaming, Automotive, SaaS, IoT, HPC, Security, and more. With a mission predicated on taking care of our customers, our people, and our planet, EdgeConneX strives to Empower Your Edge. For more information, please visit edgeconnex.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EdgeConneX