Cascades Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021

Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago

Lower results reflect effects of pandemic and continued
higher logistical costs and supply chain constraints

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) reports its unaudited financial results for the three-month period and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Q4 2021 Highlights (comparative figures have been restated to reflect discontinued operations2)

  • Sales of $1,028 million (compared with $1,030 million in Q3 2021 and $1,030 million in Q4 2020)
  • As reported (including specific items)
  • Adjusted (excluding specific items1)

2021 Annual Highlights (comparative figures have been restated to reflect discontinued operations2)

  • Sales of $3,956 million (compared with $4,105 million in 2020)
  • As reported (including specific items)
  • Adjusted (excluding specific items1)
  • Financial information for the Boxboard Europe segment is presented as discontinued operations following the monetization of the Corporation's 57.6% controlling equity interest in Reno de Medici S.p.A. (RDM) which generated net proceeds of $450 million. The transaction was announced in July 2021 and closed on October 26, 20212. The net gain after income tax amounts to $204 million.
  • Net debt1 of $1,351 million as at December 31, 2021 (compared with $1,760 million as at September 30, 2021). Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio1 of 3.5x down from 3.8x as at September 30, 2021.
  • Total capital expenditures, net of disposals, of $233 million in 20212, compared to $164 million in 20202. Forecasted 2022 net capital expenditures of $415 million, encompassing $275 million for the Bear Island containerboard conversion project in Virginia, USA.

1

This Non-IFRS measures and other financial measures are respectively non-IFRS financial measures and Non-IFRS ratio which are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and therefore might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other corporations. Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.

2

2020 and first quarter 2021 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.

Mario Plourde, President and CEO, commented: " It was a difficult end to the year, and our disappointing fourth quarter results are a consequence of the escalation in costs and operational disruptions that continued to develop as the quarter progressed. Ongoing challenges from supply chain constraints, reduced labour availability and higher logistics costs related to the pandemic were further exacerbated by rail disruptions caused by flooding in Western Canada in November that significantly impeded logistics across Canada, and the subsequent emergence and rapid escalation of the Omicron variant in December. These factors intensified pressures on costs, impacted production levels in several of our operations, and delayed delivery times of products to customers. Notwithstanding this challenging environment the Specialty Products segment continued to perform well, driven by product innovation and strategic commercial decisions.

In the context of this challenging business environment, we continued to take concrete steps to unlock value. The sale of our 57.6% controlling equity position in Reno de Medici S.p.A. generated net proceeds of $450 million, which were used in part to redeem Senior unsecured notes. In addition to this, we continued to return capital to shareholders through the 50% dividend increase in the second quarter, and ongoing share buy-back program that resulted in 1.65 million shares being repurchased in the third quarter."

Discussing near-term outlook, Mr. Plourde commented, "The ongoing pandemic and related ramifications on input costs, logistics, labour and demand remain unpredictable. Many of these factors continued in January, but we have begun to see improvement in labour availability in February. Demand remains solid for our packaging businesses, and results will reflect lower raw material costs in the near-term and roll-out of the announced price increases over the coming months. Without question the tissue segment remains challenging, and our priority is to return to our pre-pandemic performance trajectory. The fourth quarter was exceptionally difficult with major and unprecedented headwinds. However, despite these difficult conditions the year was also successful in terms of a well executed exit from Europe and increased financial capacity. Moreover, I would like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt appreciation for our employees who have played such a key role in our ability to continue servicing our customers through these challenging times."

Financial Summary

Selected consolidated information

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amounts per common share) (unaudited)

20212

20202

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 20202







Sales

3,956

4,105

1,028

1,030

1,030

As Reported






Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization (OIBD)

302

543

(30)

136

163

Operating income (loss)

50

292

(90)

73

104

Net earnings

162

198

105

32

73

per common share

$1.60

$2.04

$1.04

$0.32

$0.72

Margin (OIBD)1

7.6%

13.2%

(2.9%)

13.2%

15.8%

Adjusted1






Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD)

389

546

62

107

139

Operating income

137

295

2

44

80

Net earnings (loss)

27

187

(9)

(1)

42

per common share

$0.26

$1.95

($0.09)

($0.01)

$0.42

Margin (OIBD)

9.8%

13.3%

6.0%

10.4%

13.5%

Segmented OIBD as reported

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

20212

20202

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 20202







Packaging Products






Containerboard

350

436

71

88

150

Specialty Products

74

58

21

17

15







Tissue Papers

(38)

145

(98)

47

27







Corporate Activities

(84)

(96)

(24)

(16)

(29)

OIBD as reported

302

543

(30)

136

163

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.

2 2020 and first quarter 2021 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.

Segmented adjusted OIBD1

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

20212

20202

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 20202







Packaging Products






Containerboard

372

403

70

94

110

Specialty Products

74

60

21

17

15







Tissue Papers

27

175

(6)

12

40







Corporate Activities

(84)

(92)

(23)

(16)

(26)

Adjusted OIBD1

389

546

62

107

139

Analysis of results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021 (compared to the same period last year2)

Sales of $1,028 million decreased by $2 million compared with the same period last year. This reflects a $54 million negative volume impact attributable to the logistics and production constraints in Containerboard and Tissue, and ongoing Covid-related demand impacts in Tissue, and a less favourable Canadian dollar - US dollar exchange rate, which further reduced sales by $26 million. These were offset by a $75 million benefit from more favourable pricing and sales mix in all segments except Tissue.

The Corporation generated an operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization (OIBD) of $(30) million in the fourth quarter of 2021, down from $163 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. On an adjusted basis1, fourth quarter OIBD totaled $62 million, a decrease of $77 million, or 55% from the $139 million generated in the same period last year. This decrease is largely attributable to higher raw material costs and inflationary pressures in labour and transportation in all segments, and lower volumes and higher energy costs in Containerboard and Tissue. These were partially offset by benefits of pricing increases in Containerboard and Specialty Products.

The main specific items, before income taxes, that impacted our fourth quarter 2021 OIBD and/or net earnings were:

  • $87 million of impairment charges in the Tissue Papers segment (OIBD and net earnings);
  • $6 million additional restructuring charges and closure costs related to closed plants in Tissue Papers segment (OIBD and net earnings);
  • $20 million loss on repurchase of long-term debt (net earnings);
  • $204 million total gain, net of taxes, from a business disposal within discontinued operations (net earnings).

For the 3-month period ended December 31, 2021, the Corporation posted net earnings of $105 million, or $1.04 per common share, compared to net earnings of $73 million, or $0.72 per common share, in the same period of 2020. On an adjusted basis1, the Corporation generated net loss of $9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, or $(0.09) per common share, compared to net earnings of $42 million, or $0.42 per common share, in the same period of 2020.

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.

2 2020 and first quarter 2021 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.

Dividend on common shares and normal course issuer bid

The Board of Directors of Cascades declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per common share to be paid on March 24, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2022. This dividend is an "eligible dividend" as per the Income Tax Act (R.C.S. (1985), Canada). During the fourth quarter of 2021, Cascades purchased no common shares for cancellation.

2021 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call Details

Management will discuss the 2021 fourth quarter financial results during a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. EDT. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-390-0620 (international 1-416-764-8651). The conference call, including the investor presentation, will be broadcast live on the Cascades website (www.cascades.com under the "Investors" section). A replay of the call will be available on the Cascades website and may also be accessed by phone until March 24, 2022 by dialing 1-888-390-0541 (international 1-416-764-8677), access code 904516.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men across a network of close to 80 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS. Certain statements in this release, including statements regarding future results and performance, are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the effect of general economic conditions, decreases in demand for the Corporation's products, increases in raw material costs, fluctuations in selling prices and adverse changes in general market and industry conditions and other factors.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

174

384

Accounts receivable

510

659

Current income tax assets

19

23

Inventories

494

569

Current portion of financial assets

1

5


1,198

1,640

Long-term assets



Investments in associates and joint ventures

87

82

Property, plant and equipment

2,522

2,772

Intangible assets with finite useful life

88

160

Financial assets

6

16

Other assets

54

50

Deferred income tax assets

138

170

Goodwill and other intangible assets with indefinite useful life

473

522


4,566

5,412

Liabilities and Equity



Current liabilities



Bank loans and advances

1

12

Trade and other payables

707

861

Current income tax liabilities

12

17

Current portion of long-term debt

74

102

Current portion of provisions for contingencies and charges

12

14

Current portion of financial liabilities and other liabilities

16

25


822

1,031

Long-term liabilities



Long-term debt

1,450

1,949

Provisions for contingencies and charges

47

57

Financial liabilities

6

6

Other liabilities

122

202

Deferred income tax liabilities

192

210


2,639

3,455

Equity



Capital stock

614

622

Contributed surplus

14

13

Retained earnings

1,274

1,146

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(23)

(28)

Equity attributable to Shareholders

1,879

1,753

Non-controlling interests

48

204

Total equity

1,927

1,957


4,566

5,412

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS


For the 3-month periods ended
December 31,

For the years ended
December 31,

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts and number of common shares) (unaudited)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Sales

1,028

1,030

3,956

4,105

Cost of sales and expenses





Cost of sales (including depreciation and amortization of $60 million for 3-month period (2020 — $59 million) and $252 million for the year (2020 — $251 million))

933

859

3,465

3,444

Selling and administrative expenses

96

91

356

367

Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others

(1)

(38)

(40)

(43)

Impairment charges and restructuring costs

94

12

110

43

Foreign exchange gain

(3)

(2)

(1)

Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments

(1)

2

17

3


1,118

926

3,906

3,813

Operating income (loss)

(90)

104

50

292

Financing expense

20

25

84

101

Interest expense (revenue) on employee future benefits and other liabilities

2

(10)

5

(7)

Loss on repurchase of long-term debt

20

20

6

Foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and financial instruments

(3)

(3)

(6)

Fair value revaluation loss on investments

3

3

Share of results of associates and joint ventures

(7)

(5)

(18)

(14)

Earnings (loss) before income taxes

(125)

94

(38)

209

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

(29)

16

9

26

Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations including non-controlling interests for the period

(96)

78

(47)

183

Results from discontinued operations

204

(1)

234

51

Net earnings including non-controlling interests for the period

108

77

187

234

Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

3

4

25

36

Net earnings attributable to Shareholders for the period

105

73

162

198

Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations per common share





Basic

($0.98)

$0.73

($0.59)

$1.74

Diluted

($0.98)

$0.73

($0.59)

$1.72

Net earnings per common share





Basic

$1.04

$0.72

$1.60

$2.04

Diluted

$1.03

$0.72

$1.59

$2.02

Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding

100,858,870

99,937,437

101,884,051

95,924,835

Weighted average number of diluted common shares

101,746,156

101,009,931

102,902,364

97,061,136






Net earnings (loss) attributable to Shareholders:





Continuing operations

(99)

74

(59)

169

Discontinued operations

204

(1)

221

29

Net earnings

105

73

162

198

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME


For the 3-month periods ended
December 31,

For the years ended
December 31,

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net earnings including non-controlling interests for the period

108

77

187

234

Other comprehensive income (loss)





Items that may be reclassified subsequently to earnings





Translation adjustments





Change in foreign currency translation of foreign subsidiaries

(5)

(48)

(8)

(28)

Change in foreign currency translation of foreign subsidiaries from discontinued operations

3

(2)

(18)

21

Change in foreign currency translation related to net investment hedging activities

8

29

11

16

Change in foreign currency translation related to net investment hedging activities from discontinued operations

(3)

1

9

(13)

Cash flow hedges





Change in fair value of commodity derivative financial instruments

(3)

2

2

Provision for income taxes

(2)

(2)

(2)

Recovery of (provision for) income taxes from discontinued operations

1

(1)


1

(22)

(7)

(4)

Items that are not released to earnings





Actuarial gain (loss) on employee future benefits

29

(19)

Actuarial loss on employee future benefits from discontinued operations

(3)

(3)

Recovery of (provision for) income taxes

(7)

5

Recovery of income taxes from discontinued operations

1

1


(2)

22

(16)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

1

(24)

15

(20)

Comprehensive income including non-controlling interests for the period

109

53

202

214

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests for the period

13

43

Comprehensive income attributable to Shareholders for the period

109

53

189

171

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Shareholders:





Continuing operations

(98)

56

(33)

145

Discontinued operations

207

(3)

222

26

Comprehensive income

109

53

189

171

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY


For the year ended December 31, 2021

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

CAPITAL STOCK

CONTRIBUTED SURPLUS

RETAINED EARNINGS

ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

TOTAL EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS

NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

TOTAL EQUITY

Balance - Beginning of year

622

13

1,146

(28)

1,753

204

1,957

Comprehensive income (loss)








Net earnings

162

162

25

187

Other comprehensive income (loss)

22

5

27

(12)

15


184

5

189

13

202

Dividends

(41)

(41)

(14)

(55)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests from discontinued operations

(3)

(3)

Stock options expense

1

1

1

Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options

2

2

2

Redemption of common shares

(10)

(16)

(26)

(26)

Acquisitions of non-controlling interests

1

1

(1)

Disposals of non-controlling interests

(151)

(151)

Balance - End of year

614

14

1,274

(23)

1,879

48

1,927










For the year ended December 31, 2020

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

CAPITAL STOCK

CONTRIBUTED SURPLUS

RETAINED EARNINGS

ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

TOTAL EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS

NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

TOTAL EQUITY

Balance - Beginning of year

491

15

1,003

(17)

1,492

177

1,669

Comprehensive income (loss)








Net earnings

198

198

36

234

Other comprehensive income
(loss)

(16)

(11)

(27)

7

(20)


182

(11)

171

43

214

Dividends

(31)

(31)

(14)

(45)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests from discontinued operations

(2)

(2)

Issuance of common shares on public offering

125

(4)

121

121

Stock options expense

1

1

1

Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options

10

(3)

7

7

Redemption of common shares

(4)

(4)

(8)

(8)

Balance - End of year

622

13

1,146

(28)

1,753

204

1,957

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


For the 3-month periods ended
December 31,

For the years ended
December 31,

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating activities from continuing operations





Net earnings attributable to Shareholders for the period

105

73

162

198

Results from discontinued operations

(204)

1

(234)

(51)

Results from discontinued operations attributable to non-controlling interests

13

22

Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations

(99)

74

(59)

169

Adjustments for:





Financing expense and interest expense (revenue) on employee future benefits and
other liabilities

22

15

89

94

Loss on repurchase of long-term debt

20

20

6

Depreciation and amortization

60

59

252

251

Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others

(1)

(38)

(40)

(43)

Impairment charges and restructuring costs

94

12

110

43

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments

(1)

2

17

3

Foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and financial instruments

(3)

(3)

(6)

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

(29)

16

9

26

Fair value revaluation loss on investments

3

3

Share of results of associates and joint ventures

(7)

(5)

(18)

(14)

Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

3

4

12

14

Net financing expense paid

(11)

(5)

(96)

(76)

Premium and transaction fees paid on long-term debt redemption

(24)

(24)

(4)

Net income taxes received

1

2

9

Dividends received

6

3

11

10

Provisions for contingencies and charges and other liabilities

(13)

(7)

(35)

(27)


20

131

247

458

Changes in non-cash working capital components

49

27

(36)

19


69

158

211

477

Investing activities from continuing operations





Disposals in associates and joint ventures

1

3

Payments for property, plant and equipment

(95)

(72)

(286)

(219)

Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment

2

46

53

55

Change in intangible and other assets

(1)

(2)

(15)

(9)

Cash received from business combinations

2


(94)

(28)

(247)

(168)

Financing activities from continuing operations





Bank loans and advances

(6)

3

(11)

1

Change in credit facilities

5

(50)

5

(131)

Issuance of unsecured senior notes, net of related expenses

409

Repurchase of unsecured senior notes

(372)

(372)

(264)

Increase in other long-term debt

31

5

31

Payments of other long-term debt, including lease obligations

(12)

(85)

(75)

(117)

Settlement of derivative financial instruments

1

Issuance of common shares on public offering, net of transaction fees

120

120

Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options

2

7

Redemption of common shares

(3)

(26)

(8)

Payment of other liabilities

(121)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests and acquisition of non-controlling interests

(4)

(3)

(16)

(14)

Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders

(12)

(9)

(41)

(31)


(401)

4

(529)

(117)

Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period from continuing
operations

(426)

134

(565)

192

Change in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations, including reclassification of beginning of year cash and cash equivalent in 2021

450

27

356

41

Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period

24

161

(209)

233

Currency translation on cash and cash equivalents

(1)

(4)

(1)

(4)

Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of the period

151

227

384

155

Cash and cash equivalents - End of the period

174

384

174

384

SEGMENTED INFORMATION

The Corporation analyzes the performance of its operating segments based on their operating income before depreciation and amortization, which is not a measure of performance under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). However, the chief operating decision-maker (CODM) uses this performance measure to assess the operating performance of each reportable segment. Earnings for each segment are prepared on the same basis as those of the Corporation. Intersegment operations are recorded on the same basis as sales to third parties, which are at fair market value. The accounting policies of the reportable segments are the same as the Corporation's accounting policies described in its most recent audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Corporation's operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the CODM. The Chief Executive Officer has authority for resource allocation and management of the Corporation's performance and is therefore the CODM.

The Corporation's operations are managed in three segments: Containerboard and Specialty Products (which constitutes the Corporation's Packaging Products) and Tissue Papers.








SALES TO






For the 3-month periods ended December 31,


Canada

United States

Other countries

Total

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

Packaging Products









Containerboard

294

295

207

205

1

502

500

Specialty Products

55

46

96

76

1

151

123

Inter-segment sales

(4)

(4)

(4)

(2)

(8)

(6)


345

337

299

279

1

1

645

617

Tissue Papers

69

71

270

310

339

381

Inter-segment sales and Corporate Activities

40

29

4

3

44

32


454

437

573

592

1

1

1,028

1,030








SALES TO






For the years ended December 31,


Canada

United States

Other countries

Total

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

Packaging Products









Containerboard

1,197

1,130

811

787

1

1

2,009

1,918

Specialty Products

202

165

346

305

3

548

473

Inter-segment sales

(14)

(13)

(18)

(5)

(32)

(18)


1,385

1,282

1,139

1,087

1

4

2,525

2,373

Tissue Papers

252

278

1,020

1,336

1

1,272

1,615

Inter-segment sales and Corporate Activities

145

115

14

2

159

117


1,782

1,675

2,173

2,425

1

5

3,956

4,105


OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION


For the 3-month periods ended
December 31,

For the years ended December
31,

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Packaging Products





Containerboard

71

150

350

436

Specialty Products

21

15

74

58


92

165

424

494

Tissue Papers

(98)

27

(38)

145

Corporate Activities

(24)

(29)

(84)

(96)

Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization

(30)

163

302

543

Depreciation and amortization

(60)

(59)

(252)

(251)

Financing expense and interest expense (revenue) on employee future benefits and other liabilities

(22)

(15)

(89)

(94)

Loss on repurchase of long-term debt

(20)

(20)

(6)

Foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and financial instruments

3

3

6

Fair value revaluation loss on investments

(3)

(3)

Share of results of associates and joint ventures

7

5

18

14

Earnings (loss) before income taxes

(125)

94

(38)

209


PAYMENTS FOR PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT


For the 3-month periods ended
December 31,

For the years ended
December 31,

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Packaging Products





Containerboard

97

44

236

111

Specialty Products

19

10

42

25


116

54

278

136

Tissue Papers

23

42

49

104

Corporate Activities

20

10

46

26

Total acquisitions

159

106

373

266

Right-of-use assets acquisitions and of property, plant and equipment included in other debts

(13)

(21)

(43)

(53)


146

85

330

213

Acquisitions for property, plant and equipment included in "Trade and other payables"





Beginning of period

24

18

31

37

End of period

(75)

(31)

(75)

(31)

Payments for property, plant and equipment

95

72

286

219

Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment

(2)

(46)

(53)

(55)

Payments for property, plant and equipment net of proceeds from disposals

93

26

233

164

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION ON NON-IFRS MEASURES AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

SPECIFIC ITEMS

The Corporation incurs some specific items that adversely or positively affect its operating results. We believe it is useful for readers to be aware of these items as they provide additional information to measure performance, compare the Corporation's results between periods, and assess operating results and liquidity, notwithstanding these specific items. Management believes these specific items are not necessarily reflective of the Corporation's underlying business operations in measuring and comparing its performance and analyzing future trends. Our definition of specific items may differ from those of other corporations and some of them may arise in the future and may reduce the Corporation's available cash.

They include, but are not limited to, charges for (reversals of) impairment of assets, restructuring gains or costs, loss on refinancing and repurchase of long-term debt, some deferred tax asset provisions or reversals, premiums paid on repurchase of long-term debt, gains or losses on the acquisition or sale of a business unit, gains or losses on the share of results of associates and joint ventures, unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, unrealized gains or losses on interest rate swaps and option fair value revaluation, foreign exchange gains or losses on long-term debt and financial instruments, fair value revaluation gain or losses on investments, specific items of discontinued operations and other significant items of an unusual, non-cash or non-recurring nature.

RECONCILIATION AND USES OF NON-IFRS AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

To provide more information for evaluating the Corporation's performance, the financial information included in this analysis contains certain data that are not performance measures under IFRS ("non-IFRS measures"), which are also calculated on an adjusted basis to exclude specific items. We believe that providing certain key performance and capital measures as well as non-IFRS measures is useful to both Management and investors, as they provide additional information to measure the performance and financial position of the Corporation. This also increases the transparency and clarity of the financial information. The following non-IFRS measures and other financial measures are used in our financial disclosures:

Non-IFRS measures

  • Adjusted OIBD: Used to assess operating performance and the contribution of each segment on a comparable basis.
  • Adjusted operating income: Used to assess operating performance of each segment on a comparable basis.
  • Adjusted net earnings: Used to assess the Corporation's consolidated financial performance on a comparable basis.
  • Adjusted free cash flow: Used to assess the Corporation's capacity to generate cash flows to meet financial obligations and/or discretionary items such as share repurchase, dividend increase and strategic investments.
  • Working capital: Used to assess the short-term liquidity of the Corporation.

Other financial measures

  • Total debt: Used to calculate all the Corporation's debt including long-term debt and bank loans. Often put in relation to equity to calculate the debt-to-equity ratio.
  • Net debt: Used to calculate the Corporation's total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Often put in relation to adjusted OIBD to calculate net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio.

Non-IFRS ratios

  • Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio: Used to assess the Corporation's ability to pay its debt and evaluate financial leverage.
  • Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio on a pro-forma basis: Used to measure the Corporation's credit performance and evaluate the financial leverage on a comparable basis, including significant business acquisitions and excluding significant business disposals, if any.
  • Adjusted OIBD margin : Used to assess operating performance and the contribution of each segment on a comparable basis.
  • Adjusted net earnings per common share: Used to assess the Corporation's consolidated financial performance on a comparable basis.
  • Net debt / Net debt + Shareholders' equity: Used to evaluate the Corporation's financial leverage and thus the risk to Shareholders.
  • Working capital as a percentage of sales: Used to assess the Corporation's operating liquidity performance.
  • Adjusted free cash flow per common share: Used to assess the Corporation's financial flexibility.

Non-IFRS and other financial measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have meanings prescribed by IFRS. These measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered on their own or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. In addition, our definitions of non-IFRS and other financial measures may differ from those of other corporations. Any such modification or reformulation may be significant.

The reconciliation of operating income (loss) to OIBD, to adjusted operating income (loss)1 and to adjusted OIBD1 by business segment is as follows:


20212

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Containerboard

Specialty Products

Tissue Papers

Corporate Activities

Consolidated

Operating income (loss)

230

59

(108)

(131)

50

Depreciation and amortization

120

15

70

47

252

Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization

350

74

(38)

(84)

302

Specific items:






Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others

(40)

(40)

Impairment charges

1

88

89

Restructuring costs

4

17

21

Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments

17

17


22

65

87

Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization1

372

74

27

(84)

389

Adjusted operating income (loss)1

252

59

(43)

(131)

137


20202

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Containerboard

Specialty Products

Tissue Papers

Corporate Activities

Consolidated

Operating income (loss)

321

42

72

(143)

292

Depreciation and amortization

115

16

73

47

251

Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization

436

58

145

(96)

543

Specific items:






Loss (gain) on acquisitions, disposals and others

(45)

2

(43)

Impairment charges

6

23

1

30

Restructuring costs

4

7

2

13

Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments

2

1

3


(33)

2

30

4

3

Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization1

403

60

175

(92)

546

Adjusted operating income (loss)1

288

44

102

(139)

295


Q4 2021

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Containerboard

Specialty Products

Tissue Papers

Corporate Activities

Consolidated

Operating income (loss)

43

17

(115)

(35)

(90)

Depreciation and amortization

28

4

17

11

60

Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization

71

21

(98)

(24)

(30)

Specific items:






Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others

(1)

(1)

Impairment charges

1

87

88

Restructuring costs

6

6

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments

(2)

1

(1)


(1)

92

1

92

Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization1

70

21

(6)

(23)

62

Adjusted operating income (loss)1

42

17

(23)

(34)

2

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.

2 2020 and first quarter 2021 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.


Q3 2021

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Containerboard

Specialty Products

Tissue Papers

Corporate Activities

Consolidated

Operating income (loss)

58

13

29

(27)

73

Depreciation and amortization

30

4

18

11

63

Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization

88

17

47

(16)

136

Specific items :






Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others

(39)

(39)

Restructuring costs

1

4

5

Unrealized loss on financial instruments

5

5


6

(35)

(29)

Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization1

94

17

12

(16)

107

Operating income (loss) adjusted1

64

13

(6)

(27)

44


Q4 20202

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Containerboard

Specialty Products

Tissue Papers

Corporate Activities

Consolidated

Operating income (loss)

122

12

10

(40)

104

Depreciation and amortization

28

3

17

11

59

Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization

150

15

27

(29)

163

Specific items:






Loss (gain) on acquisitions, disposals and others

(40)

2

(38)

Impairment charges (reversals)

(2)

5

1

4

Restructuring costs

6

2

8

Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments

2

2


(40)

13

3

(24)

Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization1

110

15

40

(26)

139

Adjusted operating income (loss)1

82

12

23

(37)

80

Net earnings, as per IFRS, are reconciled below with operating income (loss), adjusted operating income1 and adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization1:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

20212

20202

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 20202







Net earnings attributable to Shareholders for the period

162

198

105

32

73

Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

25

36

3

14

4

Results from discontinued operations

(234)

(51)

(204)

(25)

1

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

9

26

(29)

30

16

Fair value revaluation loss on investments

3

3

Share of results of associates and joint ventures

(18)

(14)

(7)

(4)

(5)

Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments

(3)

(6)

3

(3)

Financing expense and interest expense (revenue) on employee future benefits and other liabilities and loss on repurchase of long-term debt

109

100

42

23

15

Operating income (loss)

50

292

(90)

73

104

Specific items:






Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others

(40)

(43)

(1)

(39)

(38)

Impairment charges

89

30

88

4

Restructuring costs

21

13

6

5

8

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments

17

3

(1)

5

2


87

3

92

(29)

(24)

Adjusted operating income1

137

295

2

44

80

Depreciation and amortization

252

251

60

63

59

Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization1

389

546

62

107

139

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.

2 2020 and first quarter 2021 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.

The following table reconciles net earnings and net earnings per common share, as per IFRS, with adjusted net earnings (loss)1 and adjusted net earnings (loss)1 per common share:

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share
amounts and number of common shares) (unaudited)

NET EARNINGS (LOSS)


NET EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE3


20212

20202

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 20202


20212

20202

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 20202













As per IFRS

162

198

105

32

73


$1.60

$2.04

$1.04

$0.32

$0.72

Specific items:












Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others

(40)

(43)

(1)

(39)

(38)


($0.32)

($0.38)

($0.01)

($0.31)

($0.34)

Impairment charges

89

30

88

4


$0.75

$0.24

$0.74

$0.04

Restructuring costs

21

13

6

5

8


$0.15

$0.10

$0.04

$0.04

$0.05

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments

17

3

(1)

5

2


$0.11

$0.03

($0.01)

$0.03

$0.02

Loss on repurchase of long-term debt

20

6

20


$0.13

$0.05

$0.13

Unrealized loss (gain) on interest rate swaps and option fair value

1

(11)

1

(11)


($0.12)

($0.12)

Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments

(3)

(6)

3

(3)


($0.02)

($0.05)

$0.03

($0.02)

Fair value revaluation loss on investments

3

3


$0.02

$0.02

Included in discontinued operations, net of tax

(224)

6

(204)

(20)

8


($2.14)

$0.04

($2.02)

($0.12)

$0.05

Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling interest3

(16)

(12)

(23)

13

(4)


($0.02)


(135)

(11)

(114)

(33)

(31)


($1.34)

($0.09)

($1.13)

($0.33)

($0.30)

Adjusted1

27

187

(9)

(1)

42


$0.26

$1.95

($0.09)

($0.01)

$0.42

Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding







101,884,051

95,924,835

100,858,870

102,129,769

99,937,437

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.

2 2020 and first quarter 2021 consolidated results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.

3 Specific amounts per common share are calculated on an after-tax basis and are net of the portion attributable to non-controlling interests. Per share amounts in line item ''Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling interests'' only include the effect of tax adjustments. Please refer to "Provision for income taxes" section for more details.

The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations with operating income (loss) and operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

20211

20201

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 20201

Cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations

211

477

69

45

158

Changes in non-cash working capital components

36

(19)

(49)

13

(27)

Depreciation and amortization

(252)

(251)

(60)

(63)

(59)

Net income taxes received

(2)

(9)

(1)

(1)

Net financing expense paid

96

76

11

41

5

Premium and transaction fees paid on long-term debt redemption

24

4

24

Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others

40

43

1

39

38

Impairment charges and restructuring costs

(110)

(43)

(94)

(5)

(12)

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments

(17)

(3)

1

(5)

(2)

Provisions for contingencies and charges and other liabilities, net of dividends received

24

17

7

9

4

Operating income (loss)

50

292

(90)

73

104

Depreciation and amortization

252

251

60

63

59

Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization

302

543

(30)

136

163

1 2020 and first quarter 2021 consolidated results and consolidated cash flows have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.

The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations with cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations (excluding changes in non-cash working capital components) and adjusted cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations1. It also reconciles adjusted cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations1 to adjusted free cash flow1, which is also calculated on a per common share basis:

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts or otherwise noted) (unaudited)

20212

20202

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 20202

Cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations

211

477

69

45

158

Changes in non-cash working capital components

36

(19)

(49)

13

(27)

Cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations(excluding changes in non-cash working capital components)

247

458

20

58

131

Restructuring costs

25

11

7

12

6

Premium and transaction fees paid on long-term debt redemption

24

4

24

Specific items paid

49

15

31

12

6

Adjusted cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations1

296

473

51

70

137

Capex expenditures

(286)

(219)

(95)

(54)

(72)

Change in intangible and other assets

(15)

(9)

(1)

(3)

(2)

Lease obligation payments

(47)

(43)

(12)

(12)

(13)

Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment

53

55

2

50

46


1

257

(55)

51

96

Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders and to non-controlling interests

(55)

(45)

(16)

(17)

(12)

Adjusted free cash flow generated (used)1

(54)

212

(71)

34

84

Adjusted free cash flow generated (used)1 per common share

 (in Canadian dollars)

($0.53)

$2.21

($0.70)

$0.33

$0.84

Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding

101,884,051

95,924,835

100,858,870

102,129,769

99,937,437

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.

2 2020 and first quarter 2021 consolidated cash flows have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of discontinued operations.

The following table reconciles total debt1 and net debt1 with the ratio of net debt1 to adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization (adjusted OIBD1):

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

Long-term debt

1,450

1,830

1,949

Current portion of long-term debt

74

74

102

Bank loans and advances

1

7

12

Total debt1

1,525

1,911

2,063

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

174

151

384

Net debt1 as reported

1,351

1,760

1,679

Adjusted OIBD1 as reported on a last twelve months basis (including discontinued operations for the year ended
December 31, 2020)

389

466

675

Net debt / Adjusted OIBD ratio1

3.5x

      3.8x

2.5x

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.

Source:
Allan Hogg
Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer

Follow us on social media:
Website: www.cascades.com 
Twitter: twitter.com/CascadesInvest
Facebook: facebook.com/Cascades
YouTube: youtube.com/Cascades

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cascades-reports-results-for-the-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-301489446.html

SOURCE Cascades Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.