Canon Unveils Two New Super-Telephoto Lenses--the RF 800mm f/5.6 and RF 1200mm f/8 Full-Frame; Learn More Info at B&H

Canon introduces the much anticipated two new super-telephoto lenses for their RF mirrorless interchangeable lens camera system--the RF 800mm f/5.6 L IS USM and the RF 1200mm f/8 L IS USM lenses.

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to announce two new lenses that put the "super" in super-telephoto: the RF 800mm f/5.6 L IS USM lens, and the RF 1200mm f/8 L IS USM lens for its RF mount mirrorless interchangeable lens camera systems.

The new Canon RF 1200mm f/8 L IS USM lens is the longest super-telephoto focal length lens available that is built for mirrorless camera systems.

Canon RF 1200mm f/8 L IS USM Lens

Key Features

RF-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Fluorite and Super UD Elements

Air Sphere and Super Spectra Coatings

Ring-Type USM AF System

Optical Image Stabilizer

Focus Range Limiter, Two Focus Presets

Customizable Electronic Focus Ring

Weather-Sealed Design, Fluorine Coating

Both lenses are designed to have exceptional optical qualities. These super-telephotos have fluorite elements, Super UD, and UD (ultra-low dispersion) glass. The lenses are coated with Canon's SSC (Super Spectra Coating) multi-coating and specialized ASC (Air Sphere Coating) technologies.

The new RF 800mm f/5.6 and RF 1200mm f/8 lenses join Canon's already manned mirrorless stable that includes their premium RF 400mm f/2.8L IS USM and RF 600mm f/4 L IS USM lenses as well as more affordable telephoto lenses like the RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM and RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM and the super lightweight RF 600mm f/11 IS STM and RF 800mm f/11 IS STM lenses.

Canon RF 800mm f/5.6 L IS USM Lens

Key Features

RF-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Fluorite and Super UD Elements

Air Sphere and Super Spectra Coatings

Ring-Type USM AF System

Optical Image Stabilizer

Focus Range Limiter, Two Focus Presets

Customizable Electronic Focus Ring

Weather-Sealed Design, Fluorine Coating

For those who are familiar with exemplary large 400mm and 600mm lenses, the new 800mm and 1200mm will seem very familiar in looks, operation, image quality, and weather resistance. In fact, the new lenses are based on the optical designs of their older, but shorter, brothers. Like the 400mm and 600mm, these lenses are designed to be lightweight and truly portable—certainly not something that was always true of lenses of this magnification in the past. The 800mm f/5.6 weighs 6.9 lb and is 17" long with an additional 6.5" with the lens hood—barely heavier than the 400mm f/2.8. The new 1200mm f/8 is only 7.4 lb and 21.1" in length with an 8" lens hood.

The 800mm close focuses to 8.53' (0.34x magnification) and the 1200mm focuses at 14.1' (0.29x magnification). The OIS stabilization systems offer the 800mm 4.5 stops of compensation, and the 1200mm, 4 stops. Presently, these lenses cannot be combined with the current EOS R3, R5, or R6 internal stabilization systems for Coordinated IS.

Both lenses are compatible with the Canon Extender RF 1.4x and RF 2.0x teleconverters that transform the 800mm into an 1120mm or 1600mm lens and the 1200mm into an 1680mm or 2400mm optic.

These two new Canon long-reach powerhouses will certainly find a home in the kit lockers of photographers and videographers looking for that extra range in the realm of sports, wildlife, commercial, journalism, and other specialty applications.

Canon RF 800mm f/5.6 and RF 1200mm f/8 Lenses | First Look

Learn More with B&H Explora Blog

