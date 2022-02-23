STAT announces 46 inaugural STATUS List honorees

The STATUS List is the most definitive accounting of important and impactful individuals in health, medicine, and science

BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STAT , the leading media company reporting on health, science, and medicine, is proud to announce the inauguration of the STATUS List , the most definitive and consequential accounting of important and impactful leaders in the life sciences. This year's list includes 46 individuals – an homage to the number of chromosomes in human DNA.

"Over the past few years, our global health, medical, and scientific community has been put to the test. Many of the leaders that we are recognizing today are those who have been in STAT's breaking-news stories, fighting the pandemic, and shaping the future of our life sciences landscape," said Rick Berke, Co-Founder and Executive Editor of STAT. "Today, STAT is taking its work a step further, and recognizing those who will go down in history as the champions of these extraordinary times."

The 46 notable figures include leaders in biotechnology, academia, government and politics, and medicine, among other areas. The recognition placed special emphasis on people who have taken extra steps to help others and build community in these often-divisive times. These distinctive leaders include:

Francis Collins , Acting Science Advisor to the President and Acting Co-Chair of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology

Anthony Fauci , Chief Medical Advisor to the President and Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Beverly Malone , CEO, National League for Nursing

Otis Brawley , Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of Oncology and Epidemiology, Johns Hopkins University

Anne Wojcicki , CEO and Co-Founder, 23andMe

STAT turned to its seasoned editorial team to survey biotechnology, diagnostics, healthcare AI, education, patient advocacy, and policy sectors to identify candidates. Reporters and editors selected over 250 names before referring finalists to a panel of expert judges who included John Maraganore, former CEO, Alnylam; Lisa Suennen, health care investor/operating leader, Venture Valkyrie LLC; Peter Kuhn, professor and translational care expert at USC; Charlotte Hubbert, former partner at Gates Foundation life sciences venture arm; Colin Hill, CEO and co-founder, GNS Healthcare; and Carol Fulp, CEO of Fulp Diversity.

The inaugural STATUS List is being sponsored by YouTube. "YouTube is honored to present the inaugural STATUS List. These 46 honorees represent the best of the healthcare industry, from academics at the cutting edge of research and discovery, to public health leaders who have steered us through the pandemic," said Dr. Garth Graham, Director and Global Head of Healthcare and Public Health Partnerships, YouTube. "Most importantly, these honorees are also community builders, who are focused on real-world outcomes that help people live healthier lives."

Earlier this year, STAT announced the premiere of its first feature-length film "Augmented." The outlet is also rapidly expanding its team, with the recent hiring of Laura Chang for the newly created leadership role of editorial director, and Bob Herman as its first health care business reporter. Additionally, STAT is producing a new podcast on the intersection of race, medicine, and the life sciences, hosted by science reporter Nicholas St. Fleur . The new podcast is being underwritten by the Commonwealth Fund.

ABOUT STAT:

Founded in 2015, STAT is a national digital media brand that focuses on delivering fast, deep, and tough-minded journalism about the life sciences industries to over six million monthly site visitors and an additional 20 million readers on the Apple News app. STAT takes you inside academic labs, biotech boardrooms, and political backrooms, casting a critical eye on scientific discoveries, scrutinizing corporate strategies, and chronicling the roiling battles for talent, money, and market share. With an award-winning newsroom, STAT provides indispensable insights and exclusive stories on the technologies, personalities, power brokers, and political forces driving massive changes in the life sciences industry — and a revolution in human health.

