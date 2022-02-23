PRIMO WATER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THAT SHAYRON BARNES-SELBY WINS BERKELEY SPRINGS INTERNATIONAL WATER TASTING LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) (the "Company" or "Primo"), a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe, today announced that Shayron Barnes-Selby, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, has been selected to receive this year's prestigious Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting Lifetime Achievement Award on February 25, 2022.

Ms. Barnes-Selby is a long-standing leader at Primo and throughout the bottled water industry, and a tireless advocate for inspiring healthier lives through better quality water. As the former VP of Government Affairs and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) at Primo, Ms. Barnes-Selby led efforts to improve environmental sustainability through responsible water stewardship. Ms. Barnes-Selby's efforts provided a path to Primo's Carbon Neutral certification in the U.S. in 2020, along with recent Alliance for Water Stewardship certifications in 2020 and 2021 for four of Primo's spring water sources in the U.S. Additionally, Ms. Barnes-Selby has promoted the interests of Primo with regulators and legislators at the state and federal levels to ensure compliance with all applicable bottled water regulations. Ms. Barnes-Selby currently serves as Primo's Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer and continues to lay the framework for dynamic Diversity, Equity & Inclusion programs at the Company.

Along with her impressive contributions at Primo, Ms. Barnes-Selby has been a fixture at the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA). She regularly meets with elected officials on behalf of the IBWA to educate them about bottled water industry issues, and currently serves as an IBWA Executive Committee and Board Member, addressing industry issues at the federal, state, and local levels. By serving on numerous IBWA committees, task forces, and working groups, Ms. Barnes-Selby has left a positive impact on the national and global conversation about the larger public policy issues important to the water industry. The Lifetime Achievement Award is just the latest of Ms. Barnes-Selby's water industry recognitions. In 2006, she was awarded the IBWA Directors' Award for her advocacy efforts and commitment to the bottled water industry. In 2016, she was elected to serve as IBWA chairwoman, becoming the second woman to hold this position in the trade association's 60+ year history. In honor of her efforts, the IBWA Advocacy Award "The Selby" is named after her. The Selby is awarded to recognize an individual or organization whose advocacy efforts have had a positive impact on the national/global conversation and larger public policy issues important to the bottled water industry. In 2018, Ms. Barnes-Selby was inducted into the IBWA Hall of Fame during the IBWA annual business conference and trade show.

