POKERSTARS ANNOUNCES EPT MONTE-CARLO AND THE RETURN OF REGIONAL TOURS

The PokerStars community has been awaiting the return of more live events, and PokerStars' ambition for 2022 is to provide players with the best experiences possible, whilst keeping health and safety a top priority.

While players take advantage of the last online qualifiers for EPT Prague with mega satellites running for the next two weekends, guaranteeing 10 packages, from today they can also qualify for free and very little for the EPT Monte-Carlo Main Event, with daily freerolls available and feeder satellites starting from €1.10.

Key events players won't want to miss:

EPT Super High Roller: May 1-3 - €100,000 buy-in

EPT Main Event: May 2-7 - €5,300 buy-in

EPT High Roller: May 5-7 - €25,000 buy-in

Much like the upcoming EPT Prague event, PokerStars will be offering numerous extras for all players during EPT Monte-Carlo with exclusive merchandise, ambassador interaction, competitions with glamourous prizes, such as helicopter transfers and Ferrari Rides, and much, much more.

More details on additional EPT stops to be revealed soon.

REGIONAL TOURS RETURN

Players from around the world will also have something to look forward to as regional tours will be making their return after a five-year hiatus, with Eureka, UKIPT, ESPT and FPS filling out the 2022 schedule. The first of the tours will kick off next month with:

Eureka Prague running March 6 - 10

ESPT Madrid Gran Via running March 28 - April 3

UKIPT London running April 4 -10

FPS Monte-Carlo running April 28 - May 2

Eureka Rozvadov running May 20-29

FPS Divonne running October 4-9

FPS Aix-en-Provence running November 22-27

More details on all the upcoming regional tours are available now at PokerStars Live.

"EPT Monte-Carlo is a favourite for many, and we're pleased we can now share details for the event along with the exciting announcement that regional tours are back." Said Severin Rasset, Managing Director & Commercial Officer, PokerStars. "We understand that these are uncertain times for everyone. The health and safety of our players and staff is paramount to our plans and we'll continue to communicate openly with players as each event approaches. Live events have always been a big part of PokerStars, and we can't wait to get back to the live felt and hope to see many of our players at events soon!"

For more information on PokerStars live events please go to the PokerStars Blog.

