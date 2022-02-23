PharmD Live® Completes $1M Seed Round Investment

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmD Live® – the pharmacist-led telehealth company focused on reducing adverse drug effects – today announced the successful completion of their initial $1,000,000 seed round of investment.

"PharmD Live empowers physicians to deliver world-class care to their patients. We are on a mission to save lives by complementing physicians' care utilizing the education, training, and expertise of pharmacists," said PharmD Live CEO Cynthia Nwaubani, PharmD, BCGP, CMTM. "PharmD Live will use this seed funding to further expand our base of operations and assist doctors as they serve patients with chronic conditions. I would like to thank our investors for their vote of confidence towards PharmD Live's vision to be the industry-leading provider of collaborative disease management and medication risk management solutions."

"With this raise we further strengthen our financial outlook which is in line with our strategic plan that ideally positions us for our growth phase," PharmD Live Chief Financial Officer Don McClure commented. "Today's announcement is a clear validation of PharmD Live's approach of leveraging our board-certified clinical pharmacists to help providers transform how they deliver care for people living with chronic conditions. Our team and investors are ready for our next stage in our evolution by becoming the dominant provider of Chronic Disease Management."

The lead investor of this round – TeleDoc Pte Ltd, a Singapore corporation – is confident that PharmD Live has the right plan, technology, and experts to grow into a fully-established healthcare corporation and are excited to invest on the ground floor. Looking to the future of healthcare, PharmD Live is emerging at the right time as millions of individuals with chronic-care conditions need the dedicated services that doctors partnering with PharmD Live can provide.

The success of the seed round has initialized PharmD Live's Series A round of investment and the further expansion of its chronic care management telehealth solutions. Investors interested in further information should contact invest@pharmdlive.com or visit www.pharmdlive.com .

ABOUT PHARMD LIVE

PharmD Live's telehealth solutions provide a nation-wide network of clinical pharmacists and AI-driven technology, capable of identifying, predicting, and preventing medication risks and gaps in care. PharmD Live's personalized and proactive care-delivery model is designed to improve patient outcomes, drive clinical efficiency, and increase value-based profitability.

