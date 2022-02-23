Dr. Shaun McAlmont Named New President & CEO at NINJIO, LLC

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NINJIO, a cybersecurity awareness training company, announced today the appointment of Dr. Shaun McAlmont as President & Chief Executive Officer. Dr. McAlmont will lead NINJIO in its next stages of development and growth, joining a quickly growing and energized team. Dr. McAlmont brings a wealth of leadership and training experience to NINJIO, with multiple executive roles, including his most recent position as President of Career Learning at Stride, Inc..

Commenting on the news, Zack Schuler, NINJIO Founder, said, "NINJIO could not be more thrilled to have recruited Shaun to be our next CEO. He brings exceptional leadership experience to the table and has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to drive growth and scale for companies working to make the next leap. Dr. McAlmont's philosophy on how to intentionally build a company culture align perfectly with the journey that I've started, as he is the embodiment of the strong culture that NINJIO has built."

Dr. McAlmont added, "It's an exciting time to join NINJIO and take the handoff from Zack to lead the company in its continued growth and success. Cybersecurity awareness training has never been more important and is top of mind for cybersecurity professionals, chief executives, corporate boards, and countless governmental agencies around the world. NINJIO is uniquely positioned to reach people at an individual level with relevant, easy to consume content that focuses on building a culture of cybersecurity within organizations.

Dr. McAlmont is one of the nation's leading multi-sector education executives. His experience also includes a decade-long tenure at Lincoln Educational Services, where he was President and CEO. Dr. McAlmont has also served as CEO of Neumont College of Computer Science and President of Alta Colleges' Online Learning Division. His for-profit and ed tech experience is supported by early student development roles at Stanford and Brigham Young Universities. He is a former NCAA and international athlete, a trustee on the Neumont College of Computer Science Board, a member of the BYU Marriott School of Management National Advisory Council and serves on the BorgWarner board of directors. He earned his doctoral degree in higher education, with distinction, from the University of Pennsylvania, a master's degree from the University of San Francisco, and his bachelor's degree from BYU.

About NINJIO: The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California. NINJIO is a cybersecurity awareness training company that empowers individuals and organizations to become defenders against cyberthreats. The Company offers engaging, 3 to 4-minute animated, Hollywood-style micro-learning videos that teach organizations, employees and families about cybersecurity, breaches and easily avoidable threats. Combining the Company's award-winning training with NINJIO PHISH, a natively integrated phishing simulator that allows customers to test and quantify human vulnerability safely and proactively, gives the organizations that NINJIO serves a feature rich cybersecurity awareness solution that is designed to change the cyber behavior of organization's employees and their families.

