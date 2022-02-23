Commercial and Labor & Employment Trial Lawyer Christopher Banks Joins Crowell & Moring

SAN FRANCISCO , Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher J. Banks joins Crowell & Moring's San Francisco office as a partner in its Litigation and Labor & Employment groups, bringing more than two decades of experience litigating commercial and labor and employment matters, including employee mobility and trade secret misappropriation disputes. Banks is a trial lawyer who helps companies--from startups to the Fortune 500--solve problems concerning founders' disputes and "business divorces," contract disputes, trade secret misappropriation and unfair competition, employee departures, wage and hour claims, Private Attorney General Act (PAGA) lawsuits, and other commercial and labor and employment matters. He also advises clients and litigates in matters involving intellectual property rights, technology licensing and development arrangements, and breach of fiduciary duty and other business torts.

Banks has a demonstrated track record in court, having tried or arbitrated to verdict a half-dozen cases within the last five years alone. In one notable case, he served as lead trial counsel for Japanese pharmaceutical company Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp. in a three-month trial that resulted in the largest contested jury verdict in the United States at that time. Banks helped uphold that judgment on appeal to the California Supreme Court, with Asahi Kasei recovering more than $523 million.

"Chris is a trusted advisor and counselor to clients on issues related to two of their most important assets: their employees and their intellectual property," said Philip T. Inglima, chair of Crowell & Moring. "Chris' broad commercial and employment litigation experience will provide great benefit to clients, particularly on the West Coast."

"Chris brings a valuable blend of commercial litigation and labor and employment experience that strengthens our existing capabilities," said Jennifer Romano, co-chair of Crowell & Moring's Litigation Group. "He has significant trial experience and a successful track record in court."

"Chris' deep experience in wage and hour class actions, PAGA lawsuits, non-competition cases, and trade secret litigation are important to the ongoing expansion of our employment litigation capabilities nationwide," said Kris Meade, co-chair of Crowell & Moring's Labor & Employment Group. "Chris' presence will deepen our bench strength to handle our clients' sophisticated large-scale labor and employment litigation matters on the West Coast and beyond."

Banks earned his law degree from Georgetown University Law Center, his master's degree from George Washington University, and his undergraduate degree from the University of Nebraska. He has been recognized by The National Law Journal on its Winning Litigator Hot List, named as an Attorney of the Year by The Recorder, and listed among the Daily Journal's "Top 20 Lawyers Under 40" in California.

"As a litigator who works at the intersection of labor and employment and intellectual property, being able to work across practice groups is important. Crowell offers an ideal platform to grow my practice with its collaborative culture and top-notch Litigation and Labor & Employment groups," said Banks.

