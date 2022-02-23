Bristow Group to Present at the Credit Suisse 27th Annual Energy Summit

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL), the global leader in innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, will present at the Credit Suisse 27th Annual Energy Summit on Monday, February 28, 2022.

Bristow's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Whalen is scheduled to present on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 2:45 p.m. MST and participate in investor meetings throughout the day.

The accompanying investor presentation will be available on February 28, 2022, on the investor section of Bristow's website at www.bristowgroup.com.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent energy companies. Bristow provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in several countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom (U.K.) on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency. Additionally, the Company also offers fixed wing transportation and other aviation related solutions. Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the U.S. To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

