UAV Factory & Jennings Aeronautics Rebrand as Edge Autonomy

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UAV Factory, a leader in unmanned and autonomous technology, announced today that the Company has rebranded and will go to market as Edge Autonomy following its recent merger with Jennings Aeronautics ("JAI"). Edge Autonomy brings together two of the world's leading small unmanned aerial vehicle platforms and camera payload manufacturers, and represents a new chapter for a unified, innovation-driven company to lead the market in multi-domain unmanned and autonomous systems applications.

Edge Autonomy represents decades of proven unmanned systems technology delivered to government, commercial, and academia customers in nearly 60 countries. The former JAI headquarters in San Luis Obispo, California will serve as the new headquarters for Edge Autonomy. The Company is backed by AE Industrial Partners, a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets.

John Purvis, Chief Executive Officer of Edge Autonomy, stated, "When UAV Factory and JAI came together in September of last year, it was clear that we wanted a new brand that reflects the true breadth and power of our global platform. Edge Autonomy captures our mission to help our clients gain a critical edge by harnessing the latest UAV technology. Building on the stellar reputation of the legacy companies, we are confident Edge Autonomy will become synonymous for innovation and quality in the autonomous systems market. We're excited for the opportunities ahead."

AE Industrial Partners Principal Jeff Hart added, "The name Edge Autonomy reflects the vision of the organization and speaks to our ability to drive and deliver innovation at the tactical edge. We have successfully provided unmanned technologies to the military, first responders, commercial, and academia while never losing sight of the customer mission. As we expand our multi-domain offerings, Edge Autonomy will lead the way with unprecedented capabilities, quality, and customer service."

Edge Autonomy brings a diverse ecosystem of unmanned platforms, EO/IR camera payloads, and unmatched global reach with manufacturing and flight test facilities that service customers with innovation, speed, and agility. With an experienced talent pool and a global base of employees, including some of the world's top unmanned systems engineers and payload sensor experts, Edge Autonomy is well-positioned to help customers positively impact Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) operations in innovative and cost-effective ways.

To learn more about Edge Autonomy, including brand, customer, and application-specific information, please visit the company's new website at www.EdgeAutonomy.io.

