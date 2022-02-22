Timken Awards $540,000 in Scholarships to Next Generation of Engineers, Healthcare Professionals and Business Leaders

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) is helping fund the futures of 20 students in pursuit of careers ranging from medicine and engineering to economics and computer science. In an awards ceremony today, the company presented college scholarships to the children of Timken associates in the United States, Australia, China, France, India and Romania. Since the scholarship program's inception in 1958, The Timken Company Charitable and Educational Fund has awarded nearly $26 million in scholarships to 795 students.

"The Timken Global Scholars Program is an investment not only in these outstanding individuals, but the future of our communities," said Timken Chairman John M. Timken, Jr. "We are committed to helping these talented young people increase their knowledge so they can make important contributions that move the world forward. The program also allows us to reward employees and recognize the accomplishments of their exceptional children."

Reese Hertel, daughter of Timken Belts environmental health and safety manager Joshua Hertel and Anna Hertel, earned the Henry Timken Scholar Award, valued at $25,000 annually and renewable up to three years. Reese is a senior at Glendale High School in Springfield, Mo., and plans to study biology at Evangel University.

Inspired by family experiences in recovering from sports injuries, Reese intends to pursue degrees in biology and physical therapy to become a physical therapist. She is the captain of her soccer team and frequently volunteers for leadership roles in fundraising for charities, food bank collections and blood drives.

Sheldyn Stewart, daughter of grind operator Scott Stewart and Kimberly Stewart, received the Jack Timken Scholar Award, valued at $20,000 annually and renewable up to three years. Sheldyn is concurrently finishing her final year at Indian Valley High School in Gnadenhutten, Ohio, and taking classes at Kent State University – Tuscarawas. She plans to attend the University of Cincinnati to earn a bachelor's degree in pre-medicine. Sheldyn intends to enlist in the U.S. Air Force as she continues to pursue a medical degree. After completing her studies, she hopes to travel globally providing medical assistance to those in need.

Joining Reese and Sheldyn as scholarship winners, six students received $10,000 annual awards, renewable up to three years. They include:

Seth Carl , son of application engineering specialist Matthew Carl and Elaine Carl , from Lebanon High School in Lebanon, N.H. Seth plans to study biomedical engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison .

Dylan Chambers , son of production planning analyst Ricky Chambers and Sandra Belisle , from Stevens High School in Claremont, N.H. Dylan plans to attend Keene State College in its safety and occupational health applied sciences program.

Alex Corona , son of rollers, cages and industrial related products manager Matthew Corona and Sara Corona , from Louisville High School in Louisville, Ohio . Alex plans to major in chemical engineering at Youngstown State University .

Katherine Koester , daughter of global quality rail manager John Koester and Mary Koester , a home-schooled student from Alcoa, Tenn. Katherine plans to study mechanical engineering at the University of Tennessee .

Carson Reed , son of senior environmental health and safety specialist Ryan Reed and Lauri Reed , from Jackson High School in Jackson Township, Ohio . He plans to pursue a degree in pediatric medicine at The Ohio State University .

Hannah Stasiowski , daughter of online marketing manager Eric Stasiowski and Donna Stasiowski , from Highland High School in Medina, Ohio . Hannah plans to major in exercise science at The Ohio State University .

The following 12 winners earned $10,000 one-time scholarships:

Shuhao Cui , son of statistics coordinator Ping Li and Endong Cui , from Shandong University of Finance and Economics in Jinan, China . He's currently majoring in data science and big data technology.

David Grigore , son of pricing manager for Europe Daniel Grigore and Elena Grigore , from the Bartholdi Bilingual High School in Colmar, France . David plans to study biomedical engineering at the University of Groningen in Groningen, Netherlands .

Alexandru Grigorescu , son of information technology manager for Europe and global services Mihai Grigorescu and Mihaela Georgescu from Alexandru Ioan Cuza National College in Ploiești, Romania . Alexandru plans to study automation and computer science at the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca in Cluj-Napoca, Romania .

Vithara Gunawardena , daughter of finance and human resources manager Ravi Gunawardena and Chamila Thanipullige, from Mac.Robertson Girls' High School in Melbourne, Australia . Vithara plans to major in psychology at Monash University.

Madeline Lindow , daughter of Timken Drives sales development manager Todd Lindow and Jodi Lindow , from Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio . She plans to attend veterinary school after completing her undergraduate degree in biology.

Dhanush Madesh , son of project leader Madesh D and Chayadevi K, from RV PU College in Bengaluru, India . Dhanush intends to major in computer science at the Indian Institution of Technology Madras in Chennai, India .

Aditya Maharana , son of technician operator Manoj Maharana and Manorama Maharana from Loyola School in Jamshedpur, India . Aditya plans to study astrophysics and aerospace engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in Mumbai, India .

James Moon , son of corporate original equipment and renewables sales manager Sommer Moon and James Moon , and Suzanne Schemm and Keith Schemm , from J. L. Mann High School in Greenville, S.C. James is a first-year student at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.

Michael Reep , son of Timken Gears & Services field technician Michael Reep and Katherine Reep , from Huntington High School in Huntington, Texas . Michael is finishing his second year at Angelina College , and hopes to transfer to Texas A&M to study economics.

Anushka Roy , daughter of senior line engineer, tool room, Kamlesh Roy and Saroj Roy , from Hill Top School in Jamshedpur, India . Anushka plans to study business administration at Delhi University.

Paige Spencer , daughter of Timken Gears & Services marine program manager Francis Spencer and Michelle Reed , from The Ohio State University . She is currently majoring in animal science.

Adithi Srinivasan, daughter of India supply chain and global sourcing general manager Srinivasan Sarangapani and Lakshmipriya Srinivasan, from Krea University in Sri City, India . She intends to continue her studies in psychology and law at Monash University in Clayton , Australia .

