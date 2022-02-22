NextMart, Inc. -- Opening New Service Stations

HOLYOKE, Mass., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextMart, Inc. (the "Company" or "NXMR" - Pink Sheets Alternative Reporting Pink: NXMR) – NXMR would like to announce that it is opening a semi-truck and trailer repair and maintenance service center for oilfield trucking companies with operations in the Permian Basin.

William Bouyea (President and CEO of the Company), states… "We are pleased to announce that our subsidiary, Emco Oilfield Services, LLC ("Emco") is opening a new eight-bay commercial truck and trailer service location. This location will provide vital, mechanical, welding, truck, trailer, and tire services to, not only our own fleet, but to other oilfield trucking companies in the Permian Basin. With our President, Mark McKinzie's military logistics discipline creating spotless and highly organized shops, we plan to tackle the growing demand for ongoing fleet mechanical services throughout the Permian Basin"

Emco will open an eight-bay, commercial oilfield semi-truck and trailer service repair facility in Carlsbad, New Mexico and is exploring expansion opportunities organically or through acquisition with additional service centers into other areas of the Permian Basin.

Mr. McKenzie stated…" There is a growing need for oilfield truck and trailer service centers in the Permian Basin. There are very few service centers in the Permian that provide third-party fleet mechanical services. Emco's eight-bay facility is a large enough vehicle service center to meet our growing fleet's mechanical and maintenance needs as well as other oilfield trucking companies as the volume of forecasted drilling and production continues to increase over the next several years in the Permian Basin."

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements that we make may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained herein may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to NXMR that are based on the beliefs of NXMR's management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to NXMR's management. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the NXMR's business prospects, future developments, trends and conditions in the industry and geographical markets in which NXMR operates, its strategies, plans, objectives and goals, its ability to control costs, statements relating to prices, volumes, operations, margins, overall market trends, risk management and exchange rates.

ABOUT US

NextMart, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol "NXMR". Recently, NextMart purchased the assets of Defender Contracting, LLC and acquired controlling interest in Emco Oilfield Services, LLC, both of which operate in the oilfield services industry in the Permian Basin covering Southeastern New Mexico and West Texas.

View original content:

SOURCE NextMart, Inc.