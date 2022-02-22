Destination College: A Comprehensive Course for Navigating College Admission

CLEVELAND, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, Your Teen Media will launch Destination→College , a comprehensive, online eight-week course for parents to guide their high schooler through the college admissions process.

Now in its second year, the course is designed to provide parents of high school students with affordable access to experts who understand the admissions process and can provide the latest information, answering parents' questions in an interactive, online format. Participants can also access the sessions asynchronously.

Susan Borison, co-founder and editor in chief of Your Teen Media, recognized the need for the program after launching her own five children to college. "The process was different for each one of my kids. College admissions has become increasingly complex and competitive, and parents are hungry for unbiased, expert advice that can help demystify the process," she says.

Whitney Fleming, a Destination→College attendee and parent of twin high school juniors, agrees. "The entire college admissions process seemed incredibly intimidating. But the speakers were so informative, compassionate and insightful, that I felt much more confident in how to proceed. It was definitely money and time well spent!"

What: Eight live information sessions with experts, including Q & A. Topics include preparing the runway for college, finding the right fit, managing the search process, the latest information on standardized testing, strategies for paying for college, nailing the application, understanding the behind-the-scenes admissions process, insider tips, and preparing students to manage their mental health at college.

When: Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 7:00 pm ET March 9—Tuesday, April 26, via Zoom

Who: The panel of premier experts in higher education includes: Akil Bello, senior director at FairTest; Laurén Carter, director of college counseling at Sidwell Friends School; Allison Tate, independent college consultant; Michael Horn, author of Choosing College; Kedra Ishop, VP for enrollment management at USC; Belinda Wilkerson, founder of Steps to the Future; Nancy Dunn, advisor at College Now; and Nat Smitobol, master college admissions counselor at IvyWise.

How: Registration required. All sessions on Zoom.

Cost: $57 for all eight sessions; includes access to recordings and other resources.

